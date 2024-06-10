Shania Twain joining Canada’s Got Talent, CityNews 24/7 expanding to Alberta among Citytv programming announcements

Shania Twain performs during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Jon Bon Jovi in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2024
Shania Twain performs during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Jon Bon Jovi in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Invision

By CityNews staff

Posted June 10, 2024 9:34 am.

Last Updated June 10, 2024 9:43 am.

Canadian music icon Shania Twain and comedian  Katherine Ryan will be joining the judges’ panel for Season 4 of  Canada’s Got Talent, Rogers Sports & Media announced Monday.

“Canada! I’m really excited to discover the amazing talent you have to share,” Twain said in a release. “Canada is well known for having high calibre creative people and it’s my honour to sit back and see you at your best. Let’s go my fellow Canadians!”

Production for the new season will begin this fall and will premiere in spring of 2025. Auditions are now open on Citytv.com.

The latest addition to Canada’s Got Talent was part of a slew of programming announcements that will bring more original content to the network.

“We just wrapped our best season yet for original programming on Citytv, and are excited to build on this success by delivering more compelling stories and familiar homegrown stars to Canadians,” said Hayden Mindell, senior vice president of television at Rogers Sports & Media.

Citytv’s one-hour crime drama Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent has been renewed for two seasons.

Rogers says the series — produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc. in partnership with Citytv — debuted as the top show in Canada earlier this year. Filming is expected to start in July with the new season premiering in early 2025.

Based on the classic series of the same name, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent showcases original stories written, produced by, and starring Canadians.

In terms of news content, CityNews 24/7 will be expanding to the Alberta region starting in July. The news platform has already been streaming in Ontario and B.C. across Rogers Ignite TV, Amazon Prime Video and at  CityNews.ca, bringing breaking news, live events, exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage.

Cheryl Hickey will be joining Tracy Moore to host a new lifestyle show on Breakfast Television starting this fall.

Earlier this year, the company announced Citytv’s long-running lifestyle show, Cityline, was coming to an end, but that the show would be re-imagined into a live one-hour show on Breakfast Television — the latter expanding to five hours, with an all-new national hour from 10-11 a.m.

The show Hudson and Rex will be returning for a seventh season with production to begin in June. As well, OMNI Television’s satirical sketch comedy series ABROAD renewed for fourth season.

Rogers Sports & Media, a subsidiary of Rogers Communications, is the parent company of Citytv and this website.

Top Stories

Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote
Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote

Voters in the city of Mississauga will elect a new mayor and a new Ward 5 councillor on Monday, June 10, 2024.

5h ago

St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

12h ago

Rogers announces licensing deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery
Rogers announces licensing deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery

Rogers Communications announced Monday it has signed deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery to bring more lifestyle and entertainment content to Canadians. The company said the "most coveted...

18m ago

Capital gains proposal to be presented to Parliament on Monday, Freeland says
Capital gains proposal to be presented to Parliament on Monday, Freeland says

The Liberal government plans to take the first legislative step Monday toward increasing the inclusion rate on capital gains. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland flagged the timing Sunday, saying the...

5h ago

