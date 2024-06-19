Report: Pacers, Pascal Siakam agree to 4-year, $189.5M max contract

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers' Pascal Siakam in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Darron Cummings/AP).

By Sportsnet

Posted June 19, 2024 10:35 am.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 10:43 am.

Pascal Siakam is sticking with the Indiana Pacers.

The former Toronto Raptors all-star and the Pacers have agreed to a four-year, $189.5-million max contract, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The contract will not be signed until July 6, when the NBA’s free agency moratorium ends.

According to Wojnarowski, Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard and general manager Chad Buchanan presented the offer to Siakam and his agents on Tuesday.

Siakam was traded to the Pacers in mid-January and went on to help Indiana reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

Between Toronto and Indiana in the 2023-24 season, the 30-year-old averaged 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game on 53.6 per cent shooting from the field.

The Pacers traded a package involving Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks for the two-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion. The deal paired Siakam with star point guard Tyrese Haliburton as Indiana made the post-season for the first time in four seasons.

Siakam scored 367 points in Indiana’s playoff run, the most for a Pacer since Paul George in 2014.

Retaining Siakam was obviously a priority for the Pacers heading into the off-season.

“The first very important step is to begin recruiting Pascal Siakam in earnest,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said after Indiana had been eliminated. “He’s a great player. He was tremendous for us. The acquisition of him in late January really was a key enabler for us to not only make the playoffs but be able to advance in the playoffs. That’s something that you simply cannot take for granted.”

They could not take Siakam’s performance for granted and acted on that sentiment, handing him one of the largest deals in franchise history.

Top Stories

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Officers were called to the area just before 5:30...

15m ago

Boy, 6, dead after being struck by school bus in Vaughan
Boy, 6, dead after being struck by school bus in Vaughan

A six-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a school bus in Vaughan on Wednesday morning. York Regional Police were called to the Pierre Berton Boulevard and Kleinburg Summit Way area, near Kipling...

breaking

1h ago

Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours
Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours

A portion of the westbound Highway 401 express lanes are closed after a tractor-trailer was involved in a fiery crash, with cleanup expected to take several hours. It happened around 3 a.m. near Leslie...

31m ago

Streetcar derailment affecting multiple routes in downtown core: TTC
Streetcar derailment affecting multiple routes in downtown core: TTC

As if traffic woes in the downtown core weren't bad enough, the TTC says a streetcar derailment at King and Church streets on Wednesday morning is causing a "significant disruption." TTC spokesperson...

9m ago

