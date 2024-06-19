Family ID man killed in Roncesvalles hit-and-run, police to provide update

Stuart Costigan
With permission from family members, on Wednesday, the victim was identified as 48-year-old Stuart Costigan of Toronto. His photo has been released. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 19, 2024 5:29 am.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 5:32 am.

Family members have identified a 48-year-old man killed in a daytime hit-and-run as Toronto police will provide an update on the investigation later this morning.

Authorities were notified of a pedestrian struck in the Roncesvalles Avenue area near Parkside Drive and Bloor Street West just after 5 a.m. on June 6.

Investigators say a dark-coloured Volkswagen GTI was travelling southbound on Roncesvalles when the man was struck and failed to remain at the scene. The vehicle was last seen going westbound on Howard Park Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

With permission from family members, on Wednesday, the victim was identified as 48-year-old Stuart Costigan of Toronto. His photo has been released.

Toronto Police Services Detective Aaron Swaine will speak to members of the media at a press conference at 10:30 a.m.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours
Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours

A tractor-trailer was involved in a fiery crash that has shut down the westbound express lanes of Highway 401 near the DVP, with cleanup expected to take several hours. It happened just after 5 a.m....

16m ago

Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A woman has died after being shot in the Vaughan Mills parking lot Tuesday evening. Police say they were called to the area just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting after mall security found...

6h ago

Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation
Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation

One of the men killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon previously faced charges in a multi-million dollar fraud investigation by Toronto police. Arash Missaghi, 54, was...

11h ago

Ontario court to hear U of T application to clear pro-Palestinian encampment today
Ontario court to hear U of T application to clear pro-Palestinian encampment today

An Ontario court is set to hear the University of Toronto's application for an injunction to clear a pro-Palestinian protest encampment today and tomorrow. The university turned to the court late last...

50m ago

Top Stories

Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours
Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours

A tractor-trailer was involved in a fiery crash that has shut down the westbound express lanes of Highway 401 near the DVP, with cleanup expected to take several hours. It happened just after 5 a.m....

16m ago

Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A woman has died after being shot in the Vaughan Mills parking lot Tuesday evening. Police say they were called to the area just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting after mall security found...

6h ago

Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation
Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation

One of the men killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon previously faced charges in a multi-million dollar fraud investigation by Toronto police. Arash Missaghi, 54, was...

11h ago

Ontario court to hear U of T application to clear pro-Palestinian encampment today
Ontario court to hear U of T application to clear pro-Palestinian encampment today

An Ontario court is set to hear the University of Toronto's application for an injunction to clear a pro-Palestinian protest encampment today and tomorrow. The university turned to the court late last...

50m ago

Most Watched Today

3:23
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting

A man who has been named in several mortgage fraud investigations is among the dead in a triple shooting. Shauna Hunt is outside the North York business where we are learning more about the people involved.

12h ago

3:11
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming

City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Erica Natividad covers the clash at City Hall over the name and how one councilor considers the debate personal.

8h ago

2:11
Libs as unpopular as ever, as Parliament break nears
Libs as unpopular as ever, as Parliament break nears

Rumours are circling Ottawa, that federal parties could agree to end the spring session of Parliament early. This as polling shows nothing the Liberals have done since the new year, has made them any more popular.

12h ago

2:33
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead

It was scary afternoon for parents of children at a North York daycare on Monday. A daytime shooting in a lobby of a building directly beside the childcare facility has left 3 people dead including the shooter. Melissa Nahkavoly has more.
2:39
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health community is again stressing that COVID-19 is not just a seasonal virus. Afua Baah speaks with one GTA doctor who is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves this summer after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

More Videos