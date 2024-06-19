Family members have identified a 48-year-old man killed in a daytime hit-and-run as Toronto police will provide an update on the investigation later this morning.

Authorities were notified of a pedestrian struck in the Roncesvalles Avenue area near Parkside Drive and Bloor Street West just after 5 a.m. on June 6.

Investigators say a dark-coloured Volkswagen GTI was travelling southbound on Roncesvalles when the man was struck and failed to remain at the scene. The vehicle was last seen going westbound on Howard Park Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

With permission from family members, on Wednesday, the victim was identified as 48-year-old Stuart Costigan of Toronto. His photo has been released.

Toronto Police Services Detective Aaron Swaine will speak to members of the media at a press conference at 10:30 a.m.