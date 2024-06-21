Heat warning lifted in Toronto following stretch of scorching hot temperatures

In the seven-day forecast, Natasha Ramsahai looks at the storm risk facing the Greater Toronto Area.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 21, 2024 9:08 am.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 9:17 am.

Environment Canada has lifted a near week-long heat warning for Toronto and other parts of the province following several days of scorching hot temperatures and muggy conditions.

Similar heat warnings were lifted in Quebec, Atlantic Canada, and most of Ontario, including Ottawa, as temperatures fell back below 30 C on Friday.

Warnings are still in place for southwestern Ontario, including Hamilton, parts of Halton-Peel, Dufferin-Innisfil, Windsor-Essex-Chatham Kent and Waterloo-Wellington, among other regions. The weather agency says hot and humid temperatures could linger into next week.

Related:

The heat warning was first issued in Toronto on Sunday, June 16, when Environment Canada warned of dangerously hot conditions. The city saw temperatures soar above the 30-degree mark from Monday through Thursday, with humidex values reaching the 45 range. The average daytime temperature in Toronto for June is around 24 C.

On Tuesday, a special air quality statement was issued for Toronto and much of the GTA, with Canada’s weather agency citing high levels of air pollution. In response to the heat warning, officials extended hours at 10 outdoor pools across the city.

It’s officially summer

Thursday marked the official first day of northern astronomical summer for 2024 — Summer Solstice. It marks the longest day and shortest night of the year for the Northern Hemisphere, where the sun reaches its highest position in the sky.

Lingering heat and humidity will cause showers and possible thunderstorms on Friday across much of southern and eastern Ontario.

Temperatures will be around 27 degrees, and the humidity will make it feel more like between 30 and 36. Some storms will be capable of dropping 50 mm of rain in a couple of hours.

For details on your extended forecast and to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee, click here.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft
'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft

It appears that City of Toronto officials are trying once again to potentially limit the number of rideshare companies, such as Uber and Lyft, on its busy streets. Uber and the taxi industry have discussed...

2h ago

Canada Soccer releases statement after racist comments directed at player
Canada Soccer releases statement after racist comments directed at player

Canada Soccer says it is deeply disturbed after one of its men's national team players was targeted by racist comments online after Thursday's Copa America opener. "Canada Soccer is aware and deeply...

1h ago

Driver shot at police officer during North York traffic stop, fled on foot
Driver shot at police officer during North York traffic stop, fled on foot

Provincial police are searching for a suspect after he allegedly shot at an officer during a traffic stop in North York early Friday morning. Investigators say a Toronto OPP officer pulled the vehicle...

1h ago

Highway 401 westbound express lanes reopen in east-end Toronto after 7-vehicle crash
Highway 401 westbound express lanes reopen in east-end Toronto after 7-vehicle crash

Toronto emergency crews were called to the Markham Road and Highway 401 area at around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.

1h ago

Top Stories

'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft
'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft

It appears that City of Toronto officials are trying once again to potentially limit the number of rideshare companies, such as Uber and Lyft, on its busy streets. Uber and the taxi industry have discussed...

2h ago

Canada Soccer releases statement after racist comments directed at player
Canada Soccer releases statement after racist comments directed at player

Canada Soccer says it is deeply disturbed after one of its men's national team players was targeted by racist comments online after Thursday's Copa America opener. "Canada Soccer is aware and deeply...

1h ago

Driver shot at police officer during North York traffic stop, fled on foot
Driver shot at police officer during North York traffic stop, fled on foot

Provincial police are searching for a suspect after he allegedly shot at an officer during a traffic stop in North York early Friday morning. Investigators say a Toronto OPP officer pulled the vehicle...

1h ago

Highway 401 westbound express lanes reopen in east-end Toronto after 7-vehicle crash
Highway 401 westbound express lanes reopen in east-end Toronto after 7-vehicle crash

Toronto emergency crews were called to the Markham Road and Highway 401 area at around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has taken ownership of a truck displaying Islamophobic messages in Toronto. As Tina Yazdani reports, the admission came after Toronto police launched an investigation and a local businessman offered a cash reward.

15h ago

1:35
Countdown to showdown: Biden and Trump prepare for first debate
Countdown to showdown: Biden and Trump prepare for first debate

The stage is set for the first U.S. Presidential debate on June 27. Julia Benbrook previews the historic showdown between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

15h ago

2:56
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88

A look back at the legendary career of Canadian actor Donald Sutherland who has passed away at the age of 88.

18h ago

0:56
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9,000 unionized workers on July 5th.

17h ago

2:26
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto spreading Islamophobic messaging. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos