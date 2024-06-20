Overnight storm in Toronto causes flooding on Gardiner Expressway; fallen trees reported

Gardiner
A car was caught in over two feet of water on the Gardiner Expressway due to heavy rain. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 20, 2024 5:56 am.

Last Updated June 20, 2024 6:04 am.

A wicked overnight storm that brought significant amounts of rain to Toronto forced the closure of a section of the Gardiner Expressway due to flooding.

In the early morning hours, the westbound Gardiner was closed from the Lake Shore ramp west of South Kingsway to Park Lawn as water accumulated on the roadway. All blocked lanes have since reopened. Ontario Drive near Prince’s Boulevard off Lake Shore Boulevard West was also impacted by flooding, but cars are getting through the area.

First responders carried out rescue efforts after a vehicle was caught in over two feet of water on the Gardiner. No injuries were reported.

Strong wind gusts also downed trees across the city, including one that toppled on Richmond Street between Parliament Street and Sherbourne Street.

Photo: Jeff Ducharme/CityNews.

Daytime temperatures reached 35 C in Toronto on Wednesday, with the humidex making it feel closer to 44.

These scorching temperatures are expected to linger, with Environment Canada calling for Toronto to hover around the 30-degree mark on Thursday and Friday. Thunderstorms are possible across the city for much of today, a threat that will linger well into the evening.

Similar conditions will be experienced on Friday, though daytime highs won’t be nearly as blistering. We’re looking at a forecasted high of 26 C on Friday, though it will feel closer to 34. There will be a chance of showers in the morning, followed by an increased risk of thunderstorms.

'Inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms
'Inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms

In Beatrice Schneider's seventh-grade classroom in Toronto, there are two fans in opposite corners of the room. One of them is broken.   When temperatures soar – as they have this week while much...

31m ago

'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto
'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a van adorned with video screens saying Canada is "under siege" by Muslims was spotted driving around Toronto. The cube van's screens played...

7h ago

More than 2,000 homes, businesses in Rosedale area without power
More than 2,000 homes, businesses in Rosedale area without power

More than 2,000 homes and businesses in the Rosedale neighbourhood lost power Wednesday night. The outage spans the area from St. Clair Avenue to Rosedale Valley Road and between Mt. Pleasant Road and...

31m ago

Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames
Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames

CityNews obtained dashcam footage that captured a tractor-trailer crashing into a barrier on Highway 401 and bursting into flames on Wednesday morning. A portion of the westbound 401 express lanes...

15h ago

