A wicked overnight storm that brought significant amounts of rain to Toronto forced the closure of a section of the Gardiner Expressway due to flooding.

In the early morning hours, the westbound Gardiner was closed from the Lake Shore ramp west of South Kingsway to Park Lawn as water accumulated on the roadway. All blocked lanes have since reopened. Ontario Drive near Prince’s Boulevard off Lake Shore Boulevard West was also impacted by flooding, but cars are getting through the area.

First responders carried out rescue efforts after a vehicle was caught in over two feet of water on the Gardiner. No injuries were reported.

Strong wind gusts also downed trees across the city, including one that toppled on Richmond Street between Parliament Street and Sherbourne Street.

Daytime temperatures reached 35 C in Toronto on Wednesday, with the humidex making it feel closer to 44.

These scorching temperatures are expected to linger, with Environment Canada calling for Toronto to hover around the 30-degree mark on Thursday and Friday. Thunderstorms are possible across the city for much of today, a threat that will linger well into the evening.

Similar conditions will be experienced on Friday, though daytime highs won’t be nearly as blistering. We’re looking at a forecasted high of 26 C on Friday, though it will feel closer to 34. There will be a chance of showers in the morning, followed by an increased risk of thunderstorms.