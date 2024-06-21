Toronto man charged in sex trafficking investigation, another man facing firearm offences

Toronto men arrested
On June 7, authorities arrested 32-year-old Joshua Maranhao of Toronto (left) and 29-year-old Nigel Opoku of Toronto. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 21, 2024 6:57 am.

Peel Regional Police have arrested a man accused in a sex trafficking investigation in Brampton and charged an alleged accomplice for various firearm offences.

An investigation was launched in May 2023 following allegations of a woman being exploited in the sex trade in Peel Region. Police said the man exercised control over aspects of the victim’s life and profited financially from it.  

On June 7, authorities arrested 32-year-old Joshua Maranhao of Toronto. Police said the accused was in possession of controlled substances and a loaded firearm at the time he was taken into custody.

Maranhao faces numerous charges, advertising sexual services, criminal harassment, three counts of uttering threats, and exercising control, direction or influence, among other offences.

Police said 29-year-old Nigel Opoku of Toronto was with Maranhao when he was arrested and was also taken into custody. He’s facing several firearm-related charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, among others.

Both men were held for bail hearings in Brampton.

