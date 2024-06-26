Layoffs have begun at the Ontario Science Centre, as the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) says more than 50 food service workers will lose their jobs over the next few days.

“Four days after the Ford government said there would be no immediate job losses from closing the Ontario Science Centre, the layoffs are starting,” said OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick.

“We now know that they didn’t even have to close the building, according to their own engineering report. This government just can’t be trusted at all.”

The province announced an abrupt closure of the science centre last Friday afternoon. Infrastructure Ontario cited structural problems with parts of the roof that necessitated the closure of the building to the public.

The union says the workers are employed by Levy Canada, an outside contractor.

“OPSEU/SEFPO has met with Levy Canada, and we will work with them to try and redeploy as many of our food services workers as possible,” added Hornick.

The closure has sparked an outcry among local residents, science lovers and the architectural firm that designed the building.

“This government is clearly trying to find excuses for closing down this beautiful, historic building,” said Hornick. “But they didn’t count on how many people across Ontario love the Science Centre and want it to stay open, right where it is.”

The province previously announced the science centre would move to the new Ontario Place, which is in the early stages of construction. There, it will join a massive spa, revamped concert venue, and new marina.

“It isn’t too late,” added Hornick. “We demand that the Ford government open the Ontario Science Centre back up immediately, fix that roof, and keep this educational treasure open for good.”