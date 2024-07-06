Man seriously injured in Entertainment District stabbing

A man suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in the city’s Entertainment District.

Police were called to the area of John Street and Richmond Street just after 6 p.m. Saturday following reports someone had been stabbed during an altercation between two people.

When they arrived they found one man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Investigators say they are searching for a Black man between the age of 20 to 30 years, five-foot-11 with a medium build.