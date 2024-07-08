Man charged in alleged voyeurism at downtown Toronto washroom

One man has been charged in an alleged case of voyeurism at a downtown Toronto washroom over the weekend, police said.

Investigators were called to the Bay Street and Adelaide Street West area at around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, for reports of voyeurism.

It’s alleged that a man followed the victim into the washroom, watched the victim go to the bathroom and exposed his genitals. He then fled the area.

Police arrested 62-year-old Jay Braga of Toronto. He’s been charged with voyeurism and indecent act. He was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday, July 7.

Investigators believe there may be additional alleged victims.