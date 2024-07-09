3 men wanted in armed jewellery store robbery in downtown Toronto, 5 arrests made

Wanted suspects
The first man (left) has medium-length black hair and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie. The second wanted suspect is described as having a black moustache and chin hair and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black toque. The third man has medium-length twisted hair and was last seen wearing a grey Puma hoodie. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 9, 2024 8:30 am.

Last Updated July 9, 2024 8:44 am.

Toronto police have released photos of three men wanted in a late-2023 armed jewellery store robbery that was carried out in the city’s downtown core.

Authorities were called to the Yonge Street and Dundas Street East area on Dec. 13, 2023, for reports of a robbery in progress.

It’s alleged that eight men, travelling in two stolen vehicles, attended a jewellery store, and seven suspects entered wearing masks. Police said one suspect was armed with a handgun and shot at a glass door, while others smashed display cases with hammers.

Police say one suspect hit a victim over the head with a handgun, resulting in minor injuries. The group of men took a quantity of jewellery and fled the scene in the stolen vehicles.

Responding officers stopped one of the drivers, and after a short foot pursuit, four male suspects were arrested. Toronto police said property and other items related to the investigation were located.

Three male youths — two aged 17 and one 16-year-old — were charged with robbery with a firearm and other related offences. Police identified 20-year-old Ali Taha of Toronto, who faced similar charges. All four appeared in court on Dec. 14, 2023.

On April 3, 2024, police made another arrest, charging a 16-year-old male who has since made a court appearance. The four teenagers were not identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Police said three men remain wanted and have yet to be identified. Their photos have been released.

The first man has medium-length black hair and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie. The second wanted suspect is described as having a black moustache and chin hair and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black toque. The third man has medium-length twisted hair and was last seen wearing a grey Puma hoodie.

Toronto police have released photos of three men wanted in a late-2023 armed jewellery store robbery that was carried out in the city’s downtown core. Photo: TPS.
