Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa

Afua Baah speaks with local residents as police investigate the circumstances behind the city’s latest homicide.

By Nick Westoll and Afua Baah

Posted July 14, 2024 10:28 pm.

Last Updated July 14, 2024 10:53 pm.

Durham Regional Police officers say a 30-year-old man is facing murder charges after a woman and a man were shot in Oshawa on Saturday.

It was at around 12:35 p.m. when Durham Regional Police officers said they were called to the area of Glenforest Street and Jane Avenue, near the Oshawa Executive Airport.

After they arrived, they said they found 42-year-old Patrick Montgomery with gunshot wounds. Investigators said paramedics tried to take him to a hospital, but he died on the way.

Investigators said they received information that prompted officers to go to a home a short distance away on Glenforest Street. After they went inside, 42-year-old Andrieana Montgomery was found fatally shot inside.

Authorities released an update on the investigation on Sunday. They said Mark Gordon, a 30-year-old Oshawa man, was arrested on Saturday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He was held in custody for a bail hearing. The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

Officers said the accused is known to both victims, but they wouldn’t elaborate on the connection since the motive is still under investigation. They added the shootings weren’t classified as domestic-related.

CityNews spoke with neighbours who said the victims were separated and lived near each other. They reportedly had two children. Neighbours also said they believed the suspect lived in the basement of the home where Andrieana lived.

Related:

Neighbours expressed their shock over the shootings.

“We did see kids playing basketball a couple days prior at both locations and it’s just terrible. You have to think about the families at this time and that’s where our hearts go to at this time,” a neighbour named Daniel said.

“It’s known as a quiet neighbourhood. The land is very sought-after and the last thing you’d expect here.”

Jovelle, who said he lives in the neighbourhood, described what happened on Saturday.

“I’d been home for about four or five minutes, just like home alone, my dad and my grandma were out of the house,” he recalled.

“Then I heard what sounded like gunshots, probably about between five to eight rounds … and then there was a pause for about 30 seconds and then I heard a couple more shots go off.”

Jovelle added he saw a blue truck go down the road before police officers arrived a short time later.

Meanwhile, police officers appealed for any surveillance, cellphone or dash-cam video that might have captured what happened.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses
LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses

As a strike by LCBO workers continues, a statement issued by the agency said staff were being redeployed to help fill hospitality orders.

13m ago

Woman wanted after Toronto police allege young child assaulted while out for walk
Woman wanted after Toronto police allege young child assaulted while out for walk

Toronto police officers said the incident happened near Brock Avenue and Bloor Street West at around 5 p.m. on July 10.

5h ago

Justin Trudeau says he spoke with Donald Trump after shooting, condemned political violence
Justin Trudeau says he spoke with Donald Trump after shooting, condemned political violence

Justin Trudeau's office issued a statement saying the Prime Minister wished Donald Trump well on his recovery.

28m ago

Canadian security employ 'increased vigilance' after Donald Trump rally shooting: minister
Canadian security employ 'increased vigilance' after Donald Trump rally shooting: minister

Canada's security apparatus is "exercising increased vigilance" in the wake of this weekend's deadly shooting at former U.S. president Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, the federal public safety minister...

2h ago

Top Stories

LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses
LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses

As a strike by LCBO workers continues, a statement issued by the agency said staff were being redeployed to help fill hospitality orders.

13m ago

Woman wanted after Toronto police allege young child assaulted while out for walk
Woman wanted after Toronto police allege young child assaulted while out for walk

Toronto police officers said the incident happened near Brock Avenue and Bloor Street West at around 5 p.m. on July 10.

5h ago

Justin Trudeau says he spoke with Donald Trump after shooting, condemned political violence
Justin Trudeau says he spoke with Donald Trump after shooting, condemned political violence

Justin Trudeau's office issued a statement saying the Prime Minister wished Donald Trump well on his recovery.

28m ago

Canadian security employ 'increased vigilance' after Donald Trump rally shooting: minister
Canadian security employ 'increased vigilance' after Donald Trump rally shooting: minister

Canada's security apparatus is "exercising increased vigilance" in the wake of this weekend's deadly shooting at former U.S. president Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, the federal public safety minister...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Hot and humid weather conditions in Toronto to start the week
Hot and humid weather conditions in Toronto to start the week

We're set to see a hot and humid start to the week and it comes with a storm risk. Jessie Uppal has more in her seven-day forecast.

4h ago

0:36
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike

LCBO officials say a plan to open nearly three dozen store locations amid an ongoing strike has been cancelled. They say staff will be redeployed to help with online orders and to support businesses.

6h ago

1:27
Shannen Doherty dead at 53 following cancer battle
Shannen Doherty dead at 53 following cancer battle

Shannen Doherty, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star whose life and career were roiled by illness and tabloid stories, has died at 53 after years of fighting breast cancer.

9h ago

0:30
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre

Diljit Dosanjh finished his North American tour in Toronto on Saturday. Nearly 50,000 fans took in the show at the Rogers Centre.
1:06
York Regional Police seeking 3 suspects in alleged abduction of Toronto man
York Regional Police seeking 3 suspects in alleged abduction of Toronto man

York Regional Police homicide unit investigators are appealing for surveillance and dash-cam footage after a 57-year-old Toronto man was allegedly abducted as he was leaving his business.
More Videos