Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police officers say a 30-year-old man is facing murder charges after a woman and a man were shot in Oshawa on Saturday.

It was at around 12:35 p.m. when Durham Regional Police officers said they were called to the area of Glenforest Street and Jane Avenue, near the Oshawa Executive Airport.

After they arrived, they said they found 42-year-old Patrick Montgomery with gunshot wounds. Investigators said paramedics tried to take him to a hospital, but he died on the way.

Investigators said they received information that prompted officers to go to a home a short distance away on Glenforest Street. After they went inside, 42-year-old Andrieana Montgomery was found fatally shot inside.

Authorities released an update on the investigation on Sunday. They said Mark Gordon, a 30-year-old Oshawa man, was arrested on Saturday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He was held in custody for a bail hearing. The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

Officers said the accused is known to both victims, but they wouldn’t elaborate on the connection since the motive is still under investigation. They added the shootings weren’t classified as domestic-related.

CityNews spoke with neighbours who said the victims were separated and lived near each other. They reportedly had two children. Neighbours also said they believed the suspect lived in the basement of the home where Andrieana lived.

Neighbours expressed their shock over the shootings.

“We did see kids playing basketball a couple days prior at both locations and it’s just terrible. You have to think about the families at this time and that’s where our hearts go to at this time,” a neighbour named Daniel said.

“It’s known as a quiet neighbourhood. The land is very sought-after and the last thing you’d expect here.”

Jovelle, who said he lives in the neighbourhood, described what happened on Saturday.

“I’d been home for about four or five minutes, just like home alone, my dad and my grandma were out of the house,” he recalled.

“Then I heard what sounded like gunshots, probably about between five to eight rounds … and then there was a pause for about 30 seconds and then I heard a couple more shots go off.”

Jovelle added he saw a blue truck go down the road before police officers arrived a short time later.

Meanwhile, police officers appealed for any surveillance, cellphone or dash-cam video that might have captured what happened.