‘Widespread’ power outages in Toronto due to Hydro One supply issue

Tens of thousands Toronto Hydro customers across the city are without power due to an outage affecting Hydro One.

“We’re currently responding to widespread outages due to a loss of supply affecting large areas throughout the city. We’re currently working with Hydro One to restore power,” Toronto Hydro said in a post on X.

An outage map on the power utility’s website shows power down in several areas of the city, including Toronto, Parkdale, East York, and Liberty Village.

It is not yet known if the outage was caused by Tuesday’s heavy rain and flooding.

Torrential downpours in the GTA flooded several highways, roads, TTC stations, and other areas of the region, amid a rainfall warning that called for a potential of up to 125 millimetres of rain.

Developing story. More to come.