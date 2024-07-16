EXTREME WEATHER CENTRE: Heavy rainfall prompts flooding across Toronto and the GTA

‘Widespread’ power outages in Toronto due to Hydro One supply issue

Hydro lines
Hydro lines shown in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier © Rogers Media - Hugues Cormier 2018

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted July 16, 2024 1:52 pm.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 1:59 pm.

Tens of thousands Toronto Hydro customers across the city are without power due to an outage affecting Hydro One.

“We’re currently responding to widespread outages due to a loss of supply affecting large areas throughout the city. We’re currently working with Hydro One to restore power,” Toronto Hydro said in a post on X.

An outage map on the power utility’s website shows power down in several areas of the city, including Toronto, Parkdale, East York, and Liberty Village.

It is not yet known if the outage was caused by Tuesday’s heavy rain and flooding.

Torrential downpours in the GTA flooded several highways, roads, TTC stations, and other areas of the region, amid a rainfall warning that called for a potential of up to 125 millimetres of rain.

Developing story. More to come.

Top Stories

Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning
Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning

Toronto received more than a month's worth of rain over the span of a few hours amid a rainfall warning from Environment Canada that called for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres...

updated

0m ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

HAPPENING NOW

26m ago

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

5h ago

'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled
'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled

As the strike that has impacted thousands of Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers enters its 12th day, the retailer has launched a new advertisement campaign. The ad in newspapers and on television...

6h ago

