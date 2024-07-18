IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

IndyCar driver Lochie Hughes admits he got stuck in Toronto traffic and had to rent a bike in order to get to a press conference in time.

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 18, 2024 1:36 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 1:41 pm.

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn’t run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto.

Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday he got stuck in Toronto traffic and had to rent a bike in order to get to a press conference in time.

“I got stuck in traffic as well. So actually rented a bike to get here in time and then ran the rest of the way,” said Hughes.

Despite the traffic, Hughes said he is excited to be back in Toronto for the race. “I’m just super happy to be here in Toronto … it was cool just to be outside along the water there. It reminds me a little back home in Australia,” said Hughes. “It’s just really nice (seeing) people outdoors playing tennis.”

Road closures began in Toronto on Wednesday. As of noon, southbound Strachan Avenue is closed from Fleet Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West. As of 8 p.m., Lake Shore Boulevard West is shut down from Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Road.

Related:

The annual Honda Indy will be held from Friday to Sunday and will feature several IndyCar races and attractions.

The roads will remain closed all weekend and are set to re-open at 1 a.m. on Monday.

The temporary road closures are exacerbating an already slow drive into the city with the ongoing Gardiner Expressway closures and construction on major thoroughfares downtown.

Toronto’s congestion also made headlines earlier this month when singer Niall Horan said he was forced to walk to Scotiabank Arena to preform at his concert due to traffic.

With files from Lucas Casaletto

