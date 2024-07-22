Woman arrested for voyeurism at Toronto spa

A woman has been arrested and charged in an alleged voyeurism incident at a spa in Toronto.

Police were called to the Bay Street and Gerrard Street West area at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

It’s alleged that a woman attended a spa for a massage and noticed another woman taking intimate photos of her.

On Monday, police arrested 52-year-old Xiuhua Lu of Toronto. She’s been charged with voyeurism.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

Police believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.