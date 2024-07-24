Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Pedestrians walk in the rain at Bloor Street East and Sherbourne Street in Toronto on July 16, 2024
Pedestrians walk in the rain at Bloor Street East and Sherbourne Street in Toronto on July 16, 2024. (Andrew Osmond/680 NewsRadio Toronto)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted July 24, 2024 10:50 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 11:08 am.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds.

“Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep through the area today,” the national weather agency says.

It also says the thunderstorms, which are expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon, could bring around 50 millimetres of rain to fall within an hour, with wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

The anticipated rainfall is the first one since last week’s storms that brought severe flooding to the GTA.

Nearly 98 millimetres of rain fell in Toronto on July 16, making it the fifth wettest day in the city’s history.

The heavy rain caused flooding on the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway, as well as subway stations including Union Station. Power was also knocked out for thousands of homes and businesses.

Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson says 186 millimetres of rain has already fallen at Pearson International Airport in July and around seven millimetres away from a record-breaking month.

The wettest month of all time is October of 1954 at 213.9 millimetres.

With files from Laura Carney and Irene Preklet, 680 News Radio Toronto

