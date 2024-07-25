The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating after 10 people living at a seniors residence in Burlington were victimized in a fraud scheme.

Police said current and potential residents of Palmer Place had been contacted via email and asked to pay rent via e-transfer.

Authorities noted that some residents had been informed that a unit had become available and were asked to transfer a cash payment for rent up front, varying from one month to a year. Through the investigation, it was determined that the emails were fraudulent and that any current or potential resident would not be asked to pay rent via e-transfer.

SCAM ALERT: Our Service is investigating a rent fraud in which ten people at a seniors residence in Burlington were targeted. We’re looking for more info and others who may have been victimized. Details on the investigation and some fraud tips can be found here…… pic.twitter.com/9pAFEigECv — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) July 25, 2024

In a news release, HRPS mentioned that police are only aware of 10 people who were targeted at Palmer Place but are concerned that there may be additional victims.

“Unfortunately, some of the victims did send cash before realizing the emails to be fraudulent,” the news release states. “Police would like to remind residents to exercise extreme caution when receiving unsolicited emails requesting cash or personal information and conduct due diligence prior to responding.”

Anyone with information or additional victims of this fraud is asked to contact police.