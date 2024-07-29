Male youth, 17, charged with stabbing Uber driver in attempted Scarborough carjacking

Scarborough Uber driver stabbed
Toronto police respond to a stabbing in Scarborough on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. The victim was confirmed to be an Uber driver. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 29, 2024 9:42 am.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in an alleged attempted carjacking during which he repeatedly stabbed and injured an Uber driver in Scarborough.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Kingston Road and Sheppard Avenue East area at around 1:30 p.m. on July 24 for reports of a stabbing.

It’s alleged that a ride-share driver was operating his vehicle when he picked up a fare. The male suspect entered the car and was driven to his destination.

Once the pair arrived, TPS said the male suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the back and neck. The Uber driver exited the vehicle, and the suspect got into the driver’s seat, where a struggle ensued.

The victim was stabbed repeatedly, and TPS said the male suspect eventually fled the scene empty-handed. The Uber driver was transported to a hospital and treated for numerous stab wounds. The victim’s condition is unclear.

An Uber spokesperson confirmed with CityNews last week that the victim was an employee, and the suspect was banned from the platform.

On July 26, TPS officers executed a search warrant, and a 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and aggravated assault. The teenager was scheduled to appear in court on July 28.

The accused was not identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA). The investigation is ongoing.

