Listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based beverages widens with 18 reported cases, most in Ontario

English and French containers for Original Silk Almond milk are shown
English and French containers for Original Silk Almond milk are shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Canadian Food Inspection Agency

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 30, 2024 3:26 pm.

A deadly outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based refrigerated beverages continues to spread with 18 cases now confirmed across Canada, Health Canada revealed in an update on Tuesday.

Health Canada says two people have already died and 13 are currently in hospital after drinking Listeria-contaminated Silk and Great Value brand milks.

The products are currently the subject of a nation-wide recall. Health Canada warns not to “consume, use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products. See the full list here.

Most of the current cases of Listeriosis (12) are in Ontario, followed by four in Quebec and one each in Alberta and Nova Scotia.

People ranging in age from seven to 89 have fallen ill. A majority of them (67 per cent) are woman and 67 per cent are 50 or older.

Related:

“This outbreak investigation is ongoing,” Health Canada said in a release, promising to provide updates as they become available.

Listeriosis is a foodborne bacterial illness that can affect anyone exposed to a contaminated food product, including the recalled products.

It can cause vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Symptoms of severe listeriosis may appear up to 70 days after exposure. In severe cases, the infection can be fatal.

With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street
Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street

Cycling advocates are calling for urgent action to improve safety on Toronto's streets after a 24-year-old rider who was hit by a dump truck died last week, marking the fifth cyclist fatality in the city...

2h ago

Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region
Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region

York police are working to identify a suspect who allegedly spray painted antisemitic messages on businesses and a synagogue while wearing a mask from the movie "Scream." Investigators say on July 29,...

26m ago

Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism
Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism

Toronto police say they are investigating after a school bus was found engulfed in flames in North York. Firefighters were called to a parking lot behind a grocery store on Wilson Avenue near Bathurst...

4h ago

Canada takes silver in Olympic rugby sevens after dropping final vs. New Zealand
Canada takes silver in Olympic rugby sevens after dropping final vs. New Zealand

Canada fell just short of capturing a stunning Olympic gold in women's rugby sevens on Tuesday. New Zealand rallied from a 12-7 halftime deficit to beat Canada 19-12 in the final in Paris. The silver...

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street
Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street

Cycling advocates are calling for urgent action to improve safety on Toronto's streets after a 24-year-old rider who was hit by a dump truck died last week, marking the fifth cyclist fatality in the city...

2h ago

Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region
Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region

York police are working to identify a suspect who allegedly spray painted antisemitic messages on businesses and a synagogue while wearing a mask from the movie "Scream." Investigators say on July 29,...

26m ago

Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism
Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism

Toronto police say they are investigating after a school bus was found engulfed in flames in North York. Firefighters were called to a parking lot behind a grocery store on Wilson Avenue near Bathurst...

4h ago

Canada takes silver in Olympic rugby sevens after dropping final vs. New Zealand
Canada takes silver in Olympic rugby sevens after dropping final vs. New Zealand

Canada fell just short of capturing a stunning Olympic gold in women's rugby sevens on Tuesday. New Zealand rallied from a 12-7 halftime deficit to beat Canada 19-12 in the final in Paris. The silver...

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

17h ago

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.

22h ago

2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

9:13
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him

Sports and music reporter Lindsay Dunn takes MLB star Kevin Kiermaier to work. He sings, discusses retirement and lets fans inside what the last month has been like leading up to the trade deadline.
More Videos