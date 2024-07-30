Listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based beverages widens with 18 reported cases, most in Ontario

A deadly outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based refrigerated beverages continues to spread with 18 cases now confirmed across Canada, Health Canada revealed in an update on Tuesday.

Health Canada says two people have already died and 13 are currently in hospital after drinking Listeria-contaminated Silk and Great Value brand milks.

The products are currently the subject of a nation-wide recall. Health Canada warns not to “consume, use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products. See the full list here.

Most of the current cases of Listeriosis (12) are in Ontario, followed by four in Quebec and one each in Alberta and Nova Scotia.

People ranging in age from seven to 89 have fallen ill. A majority of them (67 per cent) are woman and 67 per cent are 50 or older.

“This outbreak investigation is ongoing,” Health Canada said in a release, promising to provide updates as they become available.

Listeriosis is a foodborne bacterial illness that can affect anyone exposed to a contaminated food product, including the recalled products.

It can cause vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Symptoms of severe listeriosis may appear up to 70 days after exposure. In severe cases, the infection can be fatal.

With files from The Canadian Press