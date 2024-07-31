Over 30 per cent decrease in hate crime calls in July, but up 55 per cent on the year: Toronto police

Myron Demkiw
Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw speaks to media in Toronto on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Demkiw says he accepts and supports the verdict of the jury that found a man accused of fatally running over a city police officer not guilty in his death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 31, 2024 10:43 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 10:44 am.

Toronto police say hate crime calls have decreased by over 30 per cent in the month of July.

However, over the last year, occurrences are up 55 per cent when compared with the year before, according to Police Chief Myron Demkiw.

In a statement during the monthly Toronto Police Board meeting, Demkiw said officers responded to 113 calls as of July 27, down from 171 hate crime calls in June.

“While this decrease is welcome, I do want to acknowledge that just this past week we have been reminded about the terrible impact these occurrences can have on our communities,” said Demkiw.

Community members have been calling on the Hate Crime Unit to investigate after a school bus was found engulfed in flames in North York.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but police told CityNews they are investigating the fire as arson. In a post on X, MP Marco Mendicino claims this was an act of antisemitism in a Jewish neighbourhood.

“I want to reassure our communities again that the Toronto Police fully investigates every reported incident in an effort to hold those responsible accountable,” continued Demkiw.

Demkiw added antisemitism accounts for the most reported hate crimes than any other category with 45 per cent of the 273 hate crimes in 2024 being antisemitic.

The most common charges are mischief, assault and uttering threats.

Police say there have been 1,556 suspected hate crime calls for service, 130 arrests and 314 hate crime occurrence related charges since October 7 when Hamas-led attacks in Israel killed 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages.

The Israel-Hamas war the attacks set off has become the deadliest and longest in the Arab-Israeli conflict

Deputy Chief Robert Johnson added that the under-reporting of hate crimes has also been a challenge.

“There is a gap between what is being reported to us and what is being reported to advocacy groups and other agencies,” said Deputy Chief Johnson.

He said they have created a hate crime video series, a hate-motivated graffiti intake form and a hate crime awareness campaign to encourage reporting to police.

“Hate crimes have an impact that is much larger than the singular offence,” Johnson added. “Whether it be graffiti, harassment or an assault, their impact affects the individual, their family, friends, and their community as a whole.”

