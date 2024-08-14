Science centre staff to host activities at Toronto Zoo and the CNE this week

Ontario Science Centre
The government has said that the science centre had to abruptly close last month because of structural issues with the roof, but there has been widespread criticism of the decision to shut it down rather than address those problems while keeping parts of it open. Photo: FLICKR.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 14, 2024 11:24 pm.

The Ontario Science Centre says it will deploy teams at locations and events across the city this week, including the Toronto Zoo and the Canadian National Exhibition. 

It says a team will be at the Toronto Zoo on Thursday to celebrate the institution’s 50th anniversary, and will be on hand for all 18 days of the CNE starting Friday. 

Both pop-ups will feature demonstrations on static electricity with the hair-raising Van de Graaff generator. 

The programming comes nearly two months after the Ontario government announced that the centre would immediately and permanently close after engineers found structural issues with the roof.

Related:

The move sparked an outcry among local residents, science enthusiasts and the architectural firm that designed the building, among others.

The government was already planning to relocate the science centre to the redeveloped waterfront Ontario Place attraction, but that new facility is not slated to open until 2028.

The Ontario Science Centre says it plans to host other educational programming and hands-on activities in the future, with locations and dates to be announced.

CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place
CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place

The CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) Association is wondering whether the event's future is in flux with proposed developments happening at Exhibition Place over the next few years, the site...

5h ago

'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding
'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding

Doug Ford's political rivals didn't find his joke about Ontario's overburdened health care system very funny. At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Ford seemed to make light...

8h ago

Child injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton
Child injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton

A child is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Brampton Wednesday evening. Emergency services were called to the scene just after 6:15 to Kennedy and Ruth Avenues. No information...

2h ago

WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads
WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads

The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new...

10h ago

