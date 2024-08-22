RCMP charge youth from GTA for alleged ties to terrorist group

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have arrested and charged one person from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) for their alleged ties to a terrorist group.

The charges include participating in the activities of a terrorist group for the purpose of enhancing the ability of the terrorist group to carry out terrorist activity and counselling another person to commit a terrorism offence.

The RCMP said that the accused, who was not identified, is a youth protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

“The RCMP is continuing to investigate and assess possible impacts of this alleged activity. At this time, there are no known associated risks to the public,” the RCMP said as part of a news release.

Last month, the RCMP arrested a father and son from the GTA for their alleged ties to terrorist activities involving the Islamic State (ISIS). Authorities noted that the two were allegedly planning a “violent attack in Toronto” and had an axe and machete in their possession when they were arrested at a hotel in Richmond Hill, Ont.

The intended targets of the attack are unclear as the RCMP refused to comment further, given an active publication ban.