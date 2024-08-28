York Regional Police (YRP) have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a man allegedly linked to the murder of a realtor from Markham whose burned remains were discovered last week in Parry Sound, Ont.

YRP say 47-year-old Zhixiong Marko Hu of Markham is wanted for first-degree murder in the death of 56-year-old Yuk-Ying (Anita) Mui, who was initially reported missing on Aug. 9 when she left her home in the Baycliffe Road and Warden Avenue area.

Mui’s white 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 SUV was found on Aug. 9 in the Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue area in Scarborough.

Last week, authorities said burned human remains were discovered in the area of Avro Arrow Road and Hwy. 400 in McDougall in Parry Sound on Aug. 12. A coroner positively identified the deceased woman as Mui on Aug. 21, though her cause of death was not revealed.

Three youths (one from Whitby, Ont. and two from Toronto) who were found to be in possession of Mui’s property, including her credit cards, are connected to the woman’s disappearance and face weapons and fraud charges, YRP said. Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident.

Two of the youths were released on bail. A third remains in custody and is awaiting a hearing. A fourth suspect has since been identified as being involved in Mui’s disappearance.

Police believe suspect was involved in real estate transaction with victim

The connection between Hu and Mui remains unclear, though authorities believe the wanted man was involved in a real estate transaction with Mui involving a property in Stouffville, Ont.

At the time of Mui’s disappearance, investigators focused their search on an isolated area near the property, where Mui was expected to visit the day she vanished. YRP officers are still investigating whether there is a further relationship between Hu and Mui.

An Instagram account connected to the 56-year-old realtor showed various images of her listings, often including luxury homes and industrial properties in Toronto and across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Photo courtesy: YRP.

YRP investigators have seized two vehicles associated with Hu: a white 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with Ontario licence plate CWHW720 and a grey 2021 Porsche Cayenne SUV with Ontario licence plate CTZT172.

Authorities believe the Porsche may have had a different licence plate attached to it on Aug. 9 or in the days leading up to that date.

A YRP spokesperson said that the nationwide arrest warrant suggests there is reason to believe that Hu has fled the country. Anyone who may have seen these vehicles or anyone with information on this homicide investigation is asked to come forward.