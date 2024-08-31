Man accused of ‘indecent act’ at High Park public pool: police

A Toronto man is facing charges after he was accused of “indecent exposure” at a public pool near High Park.

Police allege that the suspect was washing off in a family shower area around 4:20 p.m. on Fri. Aug. 30, and committed an indecent act.

He’s then accused of threatening another victim who noticed the commotion.

Officers were called, and the man was arrested at the scene.

Police have charged Maseehullah Stanikzai, 35, of Toronto with an indecent act and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to attend the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Aug. 31.

Investigators believe there may be witnesses who left the area prior to police arrival and are asking them to come forward.