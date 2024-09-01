All power restored after ‘unplanned outage’ in Newmarket: NT Power

Photo shows NT Power’s outage map in Newmarket.
By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 1, 2024 8:39 am.

Last Updated September 1, 2024 10:39 am.

All power has been restored following an “unplanned outage” in Newmarket, officials say.

At its peak, approximately 6,000 customers in the area were without power. It was fully restored shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday.

NT Power has not confirmed the cause of the outage, but posted an image on social media of a vehicle which appears to have struck a pole.

York Regional Police say they are investigating a single-vehicle collision in the area, but have not confirmed if it is related to the power outage.

