The Hamilton Police Service (HPS) arrested and charged a man from London, Ont., for allegedly using stolen identities to fraudulently acquire multiple high-end vehicles while employed at a local dealership.

The HPS Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation in March 2024. It’s alleged the accused utilized his position at the dealership to acquire 14 high-end vehicles from Nov. 2023 to March 2024, resulting in over $1.5 million in losses for the dealership and financial institutions.

HPS said the identity theft victims were unaware that loans had been taken out in their names to finance the cars.

Most vehicles were exported out of the country or re-registered with new Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), with only one vehicle recovered through the investigation.

On Aug. 14, Shelton Mark Gregouire, 44, of London, Ont., was arrested.

He’s facing multiple charges, including 14 counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of fraud under $5,000 and 23 counts of identity theft, among other related offences.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

HPS said the investigation remains active, and further arrests are anticipated.