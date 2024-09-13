18-year-old seriously injured in North York shooting

An 18-year-old male was seriously injured in a shooting with several rounds of gunfire exchanged in North York on Thursday night.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street near Wilson Avenue just after 11 p.m. for reports of gunshots heard in the area.

Authorities located one male victim, later confirmed to be an 18-year-old, who had been shot. TPS tells CityNews he suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“There were several shots fired. I don’t have suspect info at this time,” a TPS spokesperson said. “This is an active investigation; anyone with info is urged to contact police.”

Officers said the driver of a light-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing the area at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.