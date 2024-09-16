4 men, 1 youth arrested in Toronto firearms investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested four men and one youth in connection with a firearms investigation.

Members of the TPS Gun and Gang Task Force say they uncovered information about individuals who were in possession of illegal firearms.

Officers followed through with search warrants on a residence and a vehicle in the city. As a result, police seized two loaded handguns and a loaded assault rifle.

TPS has charged the following suspects with numerous charges, including unauthorized possession of a loaded firearm:

An unidentified youth

21-year-old Jushaii Reid of Toronto

21-year-old Justice Townsend of Toronto

23-year-old Trayvon Reid of Ajax

24-year-old Dumari Ewart of Toronto

The identity of the youth in this case is being withheld under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Three of the men – Jushaii Reid, Trayvon Reid and Dumari Ewart – are facing charges for possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order from a judge.

The suspects were scheduled to appear in court on September 4th and 5th.