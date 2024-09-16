4 men, 1 youth arrested in Toronto firearms investigation

Police seized two loaded handguns and a loaded assault rifle.
Toronto police seized two loaded handguns and a loaded assault rifle.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 16, 2024 3:12 pm.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested four men and one youth in connection with a firearms investigation.

Members of the TPS Gun and Gang Task Force say they uncovered information about individuals who were in possession of illegal firearms.

Officers followed through with search warrants on a residence and a vehicle in the city. As a result, police seized two loaded handguns and a loaded assault rifle.

TPS has charged the following suspects with numerous charges, including unauthorized possession of a loaded firearm:

  • An unidentified youth
  • 21-year-old Jushaii Reid of Toronto
  • 21-year-old Justice Townsend of Toronto
  • 23-year-old Trayvon Reid of Ajax
  • 24-year-old Dumari Ewart of Toronto

The identity of the youth in this case is being withheld under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Three of the men – Jushaii Reid, Trayvon Reid and Dumari Ewart – are facing charges for possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order from a judge.

The suspects were scheduled to appear in court on September 4th and 5th.

Top Stories

Toronto police officer seriously injured after being slashed in the arm
Toronto police officer seriously injured after being slashed in the arm

Toronto police say an officer has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being slashed in the arm. It happened near Spadina Road and Dupont Street around 1:15 p.m. on Monday. Police...

25m ago

'We're going to fine you': City announces harsh 'blocking the box' penalties in Toronto
'We're going to fine you': City announces harsh 'blocking the box' penalties in Toronto

Toronto drivers caught blocking intersections, widely known as "blocking the box," will soon face much steeper fines. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and the city's deputy mayor, Jennifer McKelvie, announced...

36m ago

First teen sentenced in Kenneth Lee swarming death gets 15 months probation
First teen sentenced in Kenneth Lee swarming death gets 15 months probation

The first teen sentenced in the swarming death of Kenneth Lee in 2022 in downtown Toronto will not face any more jail time and instead participate in a community-based program. The teen, who was 13...

1h ago

Ontario's financial watchdog to investigate Ford government's alcohol expansion
Ontario's financial watchdog to investigate Ford government's alcohol expansion

The Ford government's decision to expand alcohol sales to convenience stores and gas stations at a cost to taxpayers is now under the official microscope, 680News Radio has learned. The Financial Accountability...

9h ago

