Brampton woman charged in viral stolen Porsche case linked to similar Toronto auto theft

Sarah Badshaw of Brampton turned herself into authorities on Thursday.
By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 24, 2024 11:33 am.

Last Updated September 24, 2024 11:44 am.

An 18-year-old woman arrested in connection with the brazen theft of a Porsche that was caught on camera earlier this month in Mississauga is facing additional charges for a separate and similar stolen vehicle incident in Toronto.

Sarah Badshaw, 18, of Brampton, turned herself in last week after investigators began circulating a video allegedly showing her driving off with a man’s Porsche and striking him with the vehicle.

Officers said the woman attended the victim’s Mississauga residence at around 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 to inquire about an ad on Auto Trader concerning the sale of a 2022 Porsche Cayenne.

VIDEO

Badshaw is facing numerous charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, theft, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, and driving without a licence.

On Tuesday, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) made the public aware of a separate auto theft in Etobicoke on Sept. 11.

TPS said that, around 3:30 p.m., a male and female suspect attended a residence on Kipling Avenue and Rathburn Road for a pre-arranged meeting to purchase the victim’s vehicle. Once the prospective seller allowed them to enter the vehicle to inspect the interior and test the engine, the suspects started the car and fled.

The outstanding stolen vehicle is described as a black 2021 BMW X6 with Ontario licence plate CPXC183. No injuries were reported.

Mississauga auto theft
Officers said Badshaw attended the victim’s residence near Winston Churchill and Eglinton Avenue at around 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 to inquire about an ad on Auto Trader concerning a 2022 Porsche Cayenne. Photo: PRP/YouTube.

Police searching for male accomplice: TPS

On Sept. 16 at around 5 p.m., authorities were called to the Dufferin Street and Yorkdale Road area in North York for a suspicious call.

In this reported incident, the female suspect attended a parking lot for a pre-arranged meeting to purchase the victim’s vehicle. It’s alleged that the woman approached the seller and requested to inspect their car but was “acting very nervous,” and the seller decided to end the transaction and left the area.

On Monday, TPS officers arrested Badshaw, who was still in Peel Regional Police’s custody. She’s facing additional charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, attempt to commit an indictable offence, and possession of property obtained by crime.

She was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Tuesday.

Investigators continue to search for a suspect believed to have been conspiring with the accused. He is described as South Asian with a thin build and a long black beard.

Top Stories

Son charged in mother's death in Richmond Hill: police
Son charged in mother's death in Richmond Hill: police

York Regional Police (YRP) have identified a 60-year-old woman as the homicide victim in a recent investigation that led to her son being charged with second-degree murder. Authorities arrested Henry...

1h ago

Conservatives introduce motion to try and topple Trudeau government
Conservatives introduce motion to try and topple Trudeau government

As expected and promised, Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives introduced a non-confidence motion on Tuesday in an attempt to topple Justin Trudeau's government. The motion was read out by the speaker at...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA under rainfall warning with up to 50 mm possible by Wednesday
Toronto, GTA under rainfall warning with up to 50 mm possible by Wednesday

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a rainfall warning with the potential for up to 50 millimetres of rain in some localized areas by early Wednesday. The weather alert was issued for the city...

3h ago

Man charged in collision that killed cyclist in Etobicoke after surrendering to police
Man charged in collision that killed cyclist in Etobicoke after surrendering to police

A man who surrendered to the police has been charged in a collision that killed a female cyclist in Etobicoke last month. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said on Aug. 24 at around 8 p.m., the woman...

58m ago

