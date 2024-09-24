Man charged in collision that killed cyclist in Etobicoke after surrendering to police

Police investigate after a female cyclist was struck by a driver
Police investigate after a female cyclist was struck by a driver who failed to remain at the scene of the crash in the east end. CITYNEWS/Khaled Mansour

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 24, 2024 12:37 pm.

Last Updated September 24, 2024 12:38 pm.

A man who surrendered to the police has been charged in a collision that killed a female cyclist in Etobicoke last month.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said on Aug. 24 at around 8 p.m., the woman was riding her bike westbound on Burnhamthorpe Road and approaching Kipling Avenue when a 28-year-old man driving a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta crashed into her.

The cyclist was rushed to a hospital and died from her injuries on Aug. 31.

On Tuesday, police said 28-year-old Andreas Erodotou of Toronto surrendered to Traffic Services. He’s been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and careless driving causing death.

He was scheduled to appear in court today.

