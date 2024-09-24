A man who surrendered to the police has been charged in a collision that killed a female cyclist in Etobicoke last month.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said on Aug. 24 at around 8 p.m., the woman was riding her bike westbound on Burnhamthorpe Road and approaching Kipling Avenue when a 28-year-old man driving a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta crashed into her.

The cyclist was rushed to a hospital and died from her injuries on Aug. 31.

On Tuesday, police said 28-year-old Andreas Erodotou of Toronto surrendered to Traffic Services. He’s been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and careless driving causing death.

He was scheduled to appear in court today.