Jacob Hoggard’s cross-examination set to continue in his sexual assault trial

Ontario Superior Court Justice Robin Tremblay, from left to right, Jacob Hoggard, Crown attorney Lilly Gates and defence lawyer Megan Savard are seen in a court illustration in Haileybury, Ont., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 2, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 2, 2024 5:30 am.

HAILEYBURY, Ont. — Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is set to continue his testimony today after taking the stand in his sexual assault trial.

Hoggard has pleaded not guilty and says he did not rape, choke, hit or urinate on his accuser after a concert eight years ago, as she alleges.

On the stand Tuesday, he described having a consensual one-night stand with the complainant after his band Hedley played a show in Kirkland Lake, Ont., and the two attended a bonfire after-party together.

His cross-examination began late in the day and is set to continue this morning in the northeastern Ontario community of Haileybury.

Crown prosecutors are seeking to prove that what happened that night was not consensual.

Their only witness, the complainant, forcefully denied during four emotional days of testimony last week that she wanted any of it to happen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario teacher shortage to worsen in 2027, ministry document warns
Ontario teacher shortage to worsen in 2027, ministry document warns

Ontario is staring down a teacher shortage as retirements and student enrolment are both on the rise, and the Ministry of Education expects the situation will start to get...

1h ago

Toronto LRT woes: Finch West lawsuit underway, Eglinton Crosstown won’t open before 2025
Toronto LRT woes: Finch West lawsuit underway, Eglinton Crosstown won’t open before 2025

Mosaic Transit Group filed the lawsuit against the Ontario government in mid-August. It centres around talks involving the TTC and Metrolinx.

12h ago

Majority of immigrants support stricter policies on international student program: OMNI poll
Majority of immigrants support stricter policies on international student program: OMNI poll

A new poll commissioned by Leger exclusively for OMNI found that two-thirds of immigrants (67 per cent), particularly those who have been in Canada for over six years, back stricter international student...

1h ago

Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death is expected to plead guilty
Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death is expected to plead guilty

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of two doctors charged in the investigation of the death of Matthew Perry is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in a federal court in Los Angeles to conspiring to distribute the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario teacher shortage to worsen in 2027, ministry document warns
Ontario teacher shortage to worsen in 2027, ministry document warns

Ontario is staring down a teacher shortage as retirements and student enrolment are both on the rise, and the Ministry of Education expects the situation will start to get...

1h ago

Toronto LRT woes: Finch West lawsuit underway, Eglinton Crosstown won’t open before 2025
Toronto LRT woes: Finch West lawsuit underway, Eglinton Crosstown won’t open before 2025

Mosaic Transit Group filed the lawsuit against the Ontario government in mid-August. It centres around talks involving the TTC and Metrolinx.

12h ago

Majority of immigrants support stricter policies on international student program: OMNI poll
Majority of immigrants support stricter policies on international student program: OMNI poll

A new poll commissioned by Leger exclusively for OMNI found that two-thirds of immigrants (67 per cent), particularly those who have been in Canada for over six years, back stricter international student...

1h ago

Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death is expected to plead guilty
Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death is expected to plead guilty

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of two doctors charged in the investigation of the death of Matthew Perry is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in a federal court in Los Angeles to conspiring to distribute the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Consortium building Finch West LRT files lawsuit against Ontario government
Consortium building Finch West LRT files lawsuit against Ontario government

Mosaic Transit Group, the private-sector consortium building the 18-stop Finch West LRT, has filed a lawsuit against Metrolinx and the Ontario government over multiple issues, including talks with the TTC. Nick Westoll reports.

14h ago

2:14
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Mississauga home
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Mississauga home

A man is dead and 2 others injured after suspects forced their way into a Mississauga home. Erica Natividad with details on the shooting and the hunt for suspects.

14h ago

1:54
Toronto police now investigating four separate homicides
Toronto police now investigating four separate homicides

It's been a deadly 72 hours across the city with four homicides in only three days. Shauna Hunt on the latest fatal shooting near Lawrence and Allen Road.

20h ago

2:50
Could you survive off $17.20 an hour?
Could you survive off $17.20 an hour?

Ontario's minimum wage goes up today to the second-highest rate in the country. But as Caryn Ceolin reports, it's still a lot lower than what's needed to pay the bills.

22h ago

2:51
Israel hints at ground offensive in Lebanon
Israel hints at ground offensive in Lebanon

As cross-border rocket fire continues to ramp up between Hezbollah and Israel, the latter is hinting towards a ground offensive in Lebanon. Karling Donoghue reports.
More Videos