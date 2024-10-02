Man wanted in numerous Peel Region LCBO thefts totalling $160K

Police in Peel Region say a 38-year-old man is facing a total of 20 charges in connection with a series of LCBO thefts totalling more than $160,000.

Investigators say between October 2023 and September 2024, Awil Hassan Abdi of no fixed address is alleged to have committed almost 90 thefts at LCBO stores in the region.

Abdi is wanted on 16 counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of theft over $5,000 and breach of probation.

Police say Abdi was on probation for similar thefts at the time these offences were committed.

Anyone with information on Abdi’s whereabouts is asked to contact police. Investigators are also urging Abdi to contact a lawyer and turn himself in.