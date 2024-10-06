Driver in life-threatening condition following collision near Don Mills

The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Parkway Forest Drive and Don Mills Road. (Photo: Arthur Pressick/CityNews).

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 6, 2024 10:19 pm.

Last Updated October 6, 2024 11:38 pm.

A man is in hospital in life-threatening condition following a Sunday evening collision near Don Mills.

Toronto police say the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Parkway Forest Drive and Don Mills Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Authorities are warning residents to expect delays in the area while they investigate.

No other details have been provided at this time.

