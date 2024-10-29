Plant-based milks facility did not follow listeria prevention protocol: CFIA

Health Minister Mark Holland speaks during a news conference, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. Health Minister Mark Holland provided an update on the Silk and Great Value plant-based beverages Listeria investigation on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted October 29, 2024 4:24 pm.

Last Updated October 29, 2024 10:23 pm.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says its investigation into an Ontario facility processing plant-based milk found it was not adhering to Health Canada’s policies on listeria prevention.

The facility is still shut down after a listeria outbreak last summer linked to the plant infected at least 20 people in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta and led to three deaths.

The federal agency says it visited the site six times and discovered the facility was not properly conducting environmental swabbing and finished-product testing for listeria. The probe was conducted after a national recall involving several Silk and Great Value plant-based milk products on July 8.

“That obviously was unacceptable,” Health Minister Mark Holland said Tuesday while providing an update on the outbreak.

The CFIA says Joriki, a third-party facility in Pickering, Ont., used by plant milk manufacturer Danone Canada, was not considered “high risk” prior to the contamination, based on the type of food it was producing and its manufacturing process.

A three-year survey completed by the CFIA in 2022 found plant-based milk alternatives to be “generally safe,” with no listeria found in the samples taken.

For that reason, the CFIA did not conduct a licence inspection prior to the investigation.

However, it did visit the plant in response to consumer complaints about allergens, an “off-taste,” and mould in 2018 and 2019, and then again in 2023 and 2024.

“All necessary action was taken by the establishment to resolve the complaints,” the CFIA says. The agency also noted it’s the first time plant-based beverages have been linked to listeria illness in Canada.

Holland called the outbreak a “tragedy.”

“It’s imperative that we shut any deficiencies and understand what went wrong,” he said.

The CFIA says this outbreak shows that “new risks” emerge as scientific evidence evolves, and that its inspector general has launched a review of the circumstances surrounding the recall to identify and eliminate similar risks from taking place at other facilities.

Production at the Joriki plant will remain paused until the CFIA is satisfied with renovations to the facility. Attempts to reach Joriki through the facility’s website were not successful.

A spokesperson for Danone said it is reviewing the CFIA’s findings and is committed to navigating the path forward with transparency and care.

-With files from David Cummings in Ottawa

Top Stories

TTC board defers imposing seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters, asks for review
TTC board defers imposing seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters, asks for review

TTC staff proposed imposing a ban on e-bikes and e-scooters annually between Nov. 15 and April 15, citing lithium-ion battery safety concerns.

6h ago

Site chosen for men’s shelter in Scarborough shocks local councillor
Site chosen for men’s shelter in Scarborough shocks local councillor

A Toronto city councillor says the plan to convert a Scarborough building in a residential neighbourhood to an eighty-bed men's shelter makes no sense. Sources have confirmed to CityNews that City of...

5h ago

Brampton firefighters dealing with blaze at low-rise building
Brampton firefighters dealing with blaze at low-rise building

No injuries have been reported as Brampton firefighters tackle a fire at a low-rise building Tuesday night. Emergency services were called to Steelwell and Westcreek Roads for reports of a fire. It...

40m ago

Two closing arguments show the stark choice between Trump and Harris
Two closing arguments show the stark choice between Trump and Harris

NEW YORK (AP) — In the shadow of the White House, seven days before the final votes of the 2024 election are cast, Kamala Harris vowed to put country over party and warned that Donald Trump is obsessed...

2h ago

