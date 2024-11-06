Dow up more than 1,000 points after Trump win, S&P/TSX composite also higher

FILE - Signs marking the intersection of Broad and Walls Streets appear near the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 1, 2024, in New York
FILE - Signs marking the intersection of Broad and Walls Streets appear near the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 1, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2024 9:48 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2024 10:05 am.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up more than 1,000 points in early trading as stock markets surged higher after Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election and secured his return to the White House.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 1,268.00 points at 43,489.88. The S&P 500 index was up 118.35 points at 5,901.11, while the Nasdaq composite was up 367.56 points at 18,806.73.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 109.53 points at 24,497.43.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.65 cents US compared with 72.18 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$1.27 at US$70.72 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.72 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$77.30 at US$2,672.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 21 cents at US$4.26 a pound.

