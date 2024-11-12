The City of Brampton has reached a tentative agreement with striking workers who walked off the job last week in a bid for higher wages, the Canadian Union of Public Employees said late Tuesday evening.

“We are pleased to announce that a tentative agreement has been reached between CUPE Local 831 and the City, pending both membership and Council ratification,” the union said in a letter to its members. “This development reflects our commitment to ensuring fair working conditions and recognition for your dedication.”

“As part of this agreement, all union members will be compensated for the picket line shifts they registered for the period between tentative agreement and ratification and are not required to return to work until membership ratification has been completed,” the union added.

“Great news #Brampton, I’m pleased that an agreement has been signed with @CUPE831, pending ratification, including a return to work protocol,” Mayor Patrick Brown said in a social media post. “We’ve offered a fair, multi-year agreement, just like Mississauga’s, that truly recognizes the hard work and dedication of our City employees.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.