Amazon launches an online discount storefront to better compete with Shein and Temu

FILE - A sign in the lobby of Amazon offices is shown on Feb. 14, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

By Haleluya Hadero, The Associated Press

Posted November 13, 2024 2:10 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2024 2:42 pm.

Amazon has launched a low-cost online storefront featuring electronics, apparel and other products priced at under $20, an effort to compete with discount retailers that have increasingly encroached on the e-commerce giant’s turf.

In a blog post on Wednesday, the company said the new Amazon Haul storefront will mostly feature products that cost less than $10 and offer free delivery on orders over $25. Amazon plans to ship the products to U.S. customers from a warehouse it operates in China, according to documentation the company provided to sellers. Amazon said Haul orders could arrive within one to two weeks.

Many of the available products on the storefront Wednesday resembled the types of items typically found on Shein and Temu, the China-founded e-commerce platforms that have grown in popularity in recent years.

Shein’s core customers are young women enticed by the low-cost apparel sold on the site. Temu offers clothing, accessories, kitchen gadgets and a broad array of other products for bargain-hungry shoppers.

Temu and Shein often get criticism over the environmental impact of the ultra-fast fashion business model the two companies follow. They have also faced scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators in the U.S. and abroad over other issues, including some of the products on their platforms.

Amazon’s new storefront, which is only available on its shopping app and mobile website, features unbranded products, such a phone case and a hairbrush that cost $2.99, and a sleeveless dress that retails for $14.99. The company is seeking to drive home its message on value, with banners on its page advertising “crazy low prices” and activewear “that won’t stretch your budget.”

“Finding great products at very low prices is important to customers, and we continue to explore ways that we can work with our selling partners so they can offer products at ultra-low prices,” Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon’s vice president of Worldwide Selling Partner Services, said in a statement. “It’s early days for this experience, and we’ll continue to listen to customers as we refine and expand it in the weeks and months to come.”

To be sure, importing goods out of China could soon become more expensive for Amazon. In September, the Biden administration said it was cracking down on cheap products sold out of China, a move designed to reduce U.S. dependence on Beijing but could also trigger higher prices for the U.S. consumers who have flocked to Shein and Temu. President-elect Donald Trump has also proposed a 60% tariff on goods from China.

Amazon announced other news this week.

The company said it was shutting down its free, ad-supported streaming service Freevee and consolidating the content under Prime Video, which now also features ads for Prime members who refuse to pay extra to avoid them.

The Seattle-based tech company confirmed Wednesday that it will phase out Freevee in the coming weeks, a move that it says is intended to “deliver a simpler viewing experience for customers.” All Freevee content that’s currently streaming on Prime Video will be labeled “Watch for Free” so both Prime and non-Prime members can easily see what’s available for free, the company said.

“There will be no change to the content available for Prime members, and a vast offering of free streaming content will still be accessible for non-Prime members,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.

Haleluya Hadero, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'You'll have to check that': Autistic child's weighted stuffed animal not fit to board flight
'You'll have to check that': Autistic child's weighted stuffed animal not fit to board flight

A Peterborough mother is speaking out after an incident with pre-boarding screening agents involving her three-year old son who has non-verbal autism. It happened during a recent trip Ashley Demers,...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

City council meets in attempt to slow Ford's roll on ripping out some Toronto bike lanes
City council meets in attempt to slow Ford's roll on ripping out some Toronto bike lanes

It's an issue that has many Toronto city councillors, including Mayor Olivia Chow, spinning: Premier Doug Ford's plan to use provincial legislation to rip out bike lanes of his choosing. The focus on...

5h ago

2 charged with murder, obstruction of justice in death of Brampton man in Caledon
2 charged with murder, obstruction of justice in death of Brampton man in Caledon

Two people have been charged in connection with a death in Caledon over the weekend. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a home on Deer Ridge Trail just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 9 and located...

19m ago

Ontario police associations once again call on feds to fix the bail system
Ontario police associations once again call on feds to fix the bail system

Associations representing 35,000 police officers across Ontario are once again calling on the federal government to take action when it comes to bail reform. The Police Association of Ontario (PAO),...

3h ago

Top Stories

'You'll have to check that': Autistic child's weighted stuffed animal not fit to board flight
'You'll have to check that': Autistic child's weighted stuffed animal not fit to board flight

A Peterborough mother is speaking out after an incident with pre-boarding screening agents involving her three-year old son who has non-verbal autism. It happened during a recent trip Ashley Demers,...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

City council meets in attempt to slow Ford's roll on ripping out some Toronto bike lanes
City council meets in attempt to slow Ford's roll on ripping out some Toronto bike lanes

It's an issue that has many Toronto city councillors, including Mayor Olivia Chow, spinning: Premier Doug Ford's plan to use provincial legislation to rip out bike lanes of his choosing. The focus on...

5h ago

2 charged with murder, obstruction of justice in death of Brampton man in Caledon
2 charged with murder, obstruction of justice in death of Brampton man in Caledon

Two people have been charged in connection with a death in Caledon over the weekend. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a home on Deer Ridge Trail just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 9 and located...

19m ago

Ontario police associations once again call on feds to fix the bail system
Ontario police associations once again call on feds to fix the bail system

Associations representing 35,000 police officers across Ontario are once again calling on the federal government to take action when it comes to bail reform. The Police Association of Ontario (PAO),...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

5:20
Tips on taking public transit to and from Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto
Tips on taking public transit to and from Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto

As the Eras Tour hits Toronto, the TTC is expecting an additional 20,000 riders on Taylor Swift concert days. We run through the best ways to get to and from the shows on public transit.

3h ago

2:02
OPP release dashcam footage of rock being thrown at vehicle
OPP release dashcam footage of rock being thrown at vehicle

Police in York Region are reporting a concerning trend: rocks being intentionally thrown at vehicles. As Michelle Mackey reports, since September there have been at least 20 incidents, one of them caught on camera.

17h ago

2:54
2024 on track to become the hottest year on record
2024 on track to become the hottest year on record

Taylor Swift fans might want to bring an umbrella to her concert this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

19h ago

1:51
Toronto looking at ways to fight province on bike lanes
Toronto looking at ways to fight province on bike lanes

The battle over bike lanes comes to Toronto city council this week. But as Premier Doug Ford prepares to rip up some of the existing lanes, is there anything Toronto can do to stop it? Alan Carter with the the political fight to control city streets.

21h ago

2:45
23 arrested following downtown shootout
23 arrested following downtown shootout

A dramatic shootout outside a Queen West-area recording studio has resulted in 23 people being arrested. As Shauna Hunt tells us, investigators say at least 100 shots were fired and two suspects remain on the loose.
More Videos