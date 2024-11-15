Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by “well-organized” fraudsters climbs to 190

A friendship bracelet is seen at Z99 radio station in Regina on July 19. The friendship bracelet is being created in an attempt to be the largest in the world in a bid to bring Taylor Swift back to the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 15, 2024 11:34 am.

Last Updated November 15, 2024 11:59 am.

TORONTO — Taylor Swift fans eager to score a last-minute ticket should be on alert for scams run by “well-organized” fraudsters.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says the number of reports of people being ripped off this year trying to see the artist has now climbed to 190.

Spokesperson Lisanne Roy Beauchamp says most victims are solicited through compromised accounts of someone they knew.

Victims believe they are buying the tickets from someone they trust, and are asked to send e-transfers for fake tickets.

Beauchamp says the use of compromised accounts indicates a higher level of sophistication by the fraudsters.

Swift kicked off the Canadian leg of her tour on Thursday, and many fans The Canadian Press spoke to are in town without having yet secured tickets.

If offered tickets online by a friend or colleague, the fraud centre has previously suggested reaching out to the prospective seller on a different platform, for instance by text message or phone call.

“The use of compromised accounts is concerning since it indicates a higher level of sophistication by the fraudsters,” Beauchamp said by email this week. “Moreover, our data shows that e-transfers is the primary payment method.”

-With files from Nicole Thompson.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024

The Canadian Press

Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates of The Eras Tour on Thursday, November 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

More than 50,000 Canada Post workers officially on strike, says union
More than 50,000 Canada Post workers officially on strike, says union

The 55,000 Canada Post workers represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) are on strike, the union says.

updated

1h ago

Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail
Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail

Workers at Canada Post went on strike Friday in a move that is expected to create delays and other disruptions to mail and parcel delivery — just as the Crown corporation prepares for what's typically...

0m ago

Taylor Swift ignites crowd at Rogers Centre in first of 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift ignites crowd at Rogers Centre in first of 6 Toronto shows

Taylor Swift hit the stage in Toronto for her first show Thursday night, and the first Eras Tour stop in Canada, greeting a sold-out crowd in a signature glittery bodysuit as Swifties rejoiced with both...

2h ago

Trudeau in Peru for APEC meeting as leaders seek to reinforce multilateralism
Trudeau in Peru for APEC meeting as leaders seek to reinforce multilateralism

LIMA, PERU - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived Thursday in Peru for meetings with leaders of Asia-Pacific countries as they brace for a second Donald Trump presidency.  Trade concerns top the...

5h ago

