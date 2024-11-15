Death of Toronto man who escaped from prison 40-plus years ago subject of Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files

On this week’s episode of the “Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files” podcast, 680’s Fil Martino and Madison Fitzpatrick of Rogers TV take a look at the unsolved death of 26-year-old William Pennell.

Unidentified human remains were discovered on July 16, 1980, in the area of Steeles Avenue and 11th Concession in Markham. For more than 40 years the identity of the person was unknown, but with the use of genetic genealogy, the remains were identified in 2023 as belonging to William Pennell who had escaped from a correctional facility in Kingston.

York Regional Police Detective Jonathan Nauman with the Cold Case Unit says William was convicted of an armed robbery in April of 1980 and then on Friday June 13th, 1980, he escaped from Collins Bay Institution.

“The records are pretty thin, but it is suspected he had hidden in an institution vehicle. William’s family was re-contacted by police as they began to look for William and see if he had come back home. He hadn’t and they never heard from William again,” said Det. Nauman.

Police say Pennell told a friend he intended to flee to South America in what is believed to be his last contact before his death.

Glenn Verkindt went to high school with Pennell. He says his friend deserves justice.

“I guess he didn’t follow the rules, but even the underworld has rules. I don’t think Billy should have died at that young age the way he did,” said Verkindt.

Cold Case Unit investigators are working to identify additional friends and associates in an effort to build a timeline between Pennell’s escape and when his body was found.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files is available on the Frequency Podcast Network

