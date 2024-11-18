The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says it continues investigating several instances of fraudulent ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s six-show stop in Toronto at the Rogers Centre.

On Nov. 14, police officers began receiving reports of undelivered tickets. HRPS said that investigators had received approximately 40 complaints of fraudulent or nonexistent tickets involving the same vendor.

The estimated value for Swift tickets fraudulent sold is $70,000, police said.

The HRPS Financial Crimes Unit is investigating, and no arrests have been made.

Last week, Peel Regional Police identified a suspect accused of fraudulently selling music and sporting event tickets in the GTA.

PRP officers received multiple reports from Feb. to Oct. 2024 of an individual allegedly selling the tickets to unsuspecting victims, leading to a financial loss of over $38,000.

A PRP spokesperson said that with Swift’s highly anticipated tour stop in Toronto, the same suspect may still be actively seeking additional and unsuspecting victims in the ticket fraud scheme.

Jaspal Singh Thiara, 37, of Toronto, remains wanted for fraud over $5,000 and failing to comply.

GTA police forces are urging residents to be cautious when purchasing tickets and aware of potential frauds and scams.