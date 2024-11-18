GTA police investigating fraudulent tickets sold for Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto

Taylor Swift Toronto
A Taylor Swift band sits on the front of Rogers Centre ahead of the opening night of Swift's Eras tour in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. Pop superstar Taylor Swift is set to kick off the first of six shows in Toronto tonight. The singer brings her record-breaking tour for a Canadian leg that hits Rogers Centre this weekend and next. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 18, 2024

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says it continues investigating several instances of fraudulent ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s six-show stop in Toronto at the Rogers Centre.

On Nov. 14, police officers began receiving reports of undelivered tickets. HRPS said that investigators had received approximately 40 complaints of fraudulent or nonexistent tickets involving the same vendor.

The estimated value for Swift tickets fraudulent sold is $70,000, police said.

The HRPS Financial Crimes Unit is investigating, and no arrests have been made.

Last week, Peel Regional Police identified a suspect accused of fraudulently selling music and sporting event tickets in the GTA.

PRP officers received multiple reports from Feb. to Oct. 2024 of an individual allegedly selling the tickets to unsuspecting victims, leading to a financial loss of over $38,000.

A PRP spokesperson said that with Swift’s highly anticipated tour stop in Toronto, the same suspect may still be actively seeking additional and unsuspecting victims in the ticket fraud scheme.

Jaspal Singh Thiara, 37, of Toronto, remains wanted for fraud over $5,000 and failing to comply.

GTA police forces are urging residents to be cautious when purchasing tickets and aware of potential frauds and scams.

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

updated

54m ago

Man facing murder charge in death of wife in Oshawa
Man facing murder charge in death of wife in Oshawa

A 41-year-old man is facing a murder charge after what police say is a case of intimate partner violence in Oshawa. Durham police were called to a home on Eulalie Avenue near Ritson Road and King Street...

34m ago

Police say death of young woman found in Halifax Walmart walk-in oven not suspicious
Police say death of young woman found in Halifax Walmart walk-in oven not suspicious

Halifax police have determined that the death of a young woman whose body was found in a Walmart's walk-in oven was not suspicious and did not involve foul play. The death of the 19-year-old employee...

16m ago

You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw
You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw

Attention Swifties: you could win two tickets to see Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour at her final show in Toronto on Nov. 23. The giveaway is part of 680 NewsRadio's 50/50 Fortune draw in support of Food4Kids...

