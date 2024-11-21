Man fatally stabbed at Scarborough home, 1 in custody
Posted November 21, 2024 5:27 am.
Last Updated November 21, 2024 6:19 am.
A man is dead, and one person is in custody following a fatal stabbing at a home in Scarborough.
Toronto paramedics tell CityNews they were called to a residence at Whitley Castle Crescent near Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
They located a male victim with stab wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Toronto police tell 680News Radio that the victim was in his 60s, and one person, believed to be a family member, was arrested.
There are no other suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.