Police continue to look for Sharmini Anandavel’s killer, 25 years after her unsolved disappearance

Photo of Sharmini Anandavel.
Photo of Sharmini Anandavel. CITYNEWS

By Fil Martino

Posted November 23, 2024 3:33 pm.

Last Updated November 23, 2024 3:36 pm.

On this week’s episode of “Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files” podcast, 680 reporter Fil Martino and Madison Fitzpatrick of Rogers TV Barrie look at the unsolved disappearance of Sharmini Anandavel.

The 15-year-old left her Toronto apartment on June 12, 1999, after telling her parents she was headed out to see about a new job. She never returned. Four months later, her skeletal remains were found in a shallow grave in a wooded ravine next to the Don River.

Toronto Police Det. Stella Karras says there is a particular individual that officers were looking at.

“This individual lived in her building, a couple of floors down and he would often tell the kids of the building that he was a police officer and would involve himself with teaching kids martial arts,” said Karras. “He was constantly trying to involve himself with activities that kids in the building were doing. Officers knew that it was completely fictitious. He was never a police officer, nor was he a police officer.”

While investigators questioned the suspect multiple times, they did not have enough evidence to lay a charge.

You can listen to the full Sharmini Anandavel story on “Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files” on the Seekr app, the Frequency Podcast Network or wherever you get your podcasts.

