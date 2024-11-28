Hamilton Police are seeking assistance from the public in tracking down an inmate who was accidentally released from jail.

On Monday, police said the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre staff realized they had released 35-year-old Matthew O’Keefe in error.

Police said he was supposed to appear in court the next day but failed to attend.

O’Keefe was arrested in early August on drug charges and unauthorized possession of a firearm. He also had 12 outstanding warrants from the Toronto Police Service.

His photo has been released.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Hamilton Police.