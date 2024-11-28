Weekend need-to-know: Tree lightings at Harbourfront and Nathan Phillips Square

File photo of the Cavalcade of Lights in Toronto.

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 28, 2024 11:00 am.

Holiday activities are in full swing this weekend with more Santa Claus Parades and the annual Cavalcade of Lights. Here’s what’s happening this weekend:

Events

Cavalcade of Lights

The annual Cavalcade of Lights will brighten up Nathan Phillips Square for the entire holiday season and you can catch the opening night celebration on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Enjoy the glittering lights while lacing up your skates at the rink and listen to music all day long, including African, Calypso and R&B music by Zaynab Wilson Mozayik, circus performances from Zero Gravity Circus, dragon dances by Northern Legs Southern Fists and world music by Moskitto Bar on the main stage.

A tree lighting ceremony at 6:40 p.m. will illuminate Nathan Phillips Square, followed by a DJ skating party.

More details about the event and a schedule can be found on the City of Toronto website.

Mississauga Santa Claus Parade

The Mississauga Santa Claus Parade will be happening this Sunday at 12 p.m. with custom designed floats, marching bands, dancers, fitness and sports clubs, community groups and dignitaries and an expected crowd of 20,000 to 25,000.

It is also supporting important local charities, such as local Mississauga Food Banks, United Way of Peel Region and Habitat for Humanity amongst others.

The following roads will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

  • Dunwin Drive (Glen Erin Drive to West Limit of Dunwin Drive)
  • Woodchester Drive
  • Motorway Boulevard
  • Glen Erin Drive (Dundas Street to Dunwin Drive)

The parade route will open up at 11 a.m. for people to grab a spot.

Junction Window Wonderland

Toronto’s immersive urban art walk, titled “Window Wonderland,” returns to the Junction this weekend.

From Friday to Jan. 31, 2025, Window Wonderland will transform the Junction into a free, outdoor gallery featuring 20 augmented reality (AR) window installations and 10 animated wall murals all designed by local and international artists.

A full map can be found on their website.

Harbourfront Centre’s Tree Lighting Ceremony and Winterfest Toronto

Harbourfront Centre is kicking off the winter season with the inaugural tree lighting ceremony on Friday evening.

The 30-foot tree will be the centerpiece of Winterfest Toronto, a holiday market in partnership with Street Eats, running on weekends from November 29 to January 5.

It will feature hot chocolate, gløgg (mulled wine) at the The Uller House, train rides for kids, music, a holiday food market and marketplace, an urban tree lot with trees for sale and Santa’s mailbox for children to drop off those special letters. 

TTC/GO Closures

Line 1 closure

There will be no subway service between St Clair West and King stations on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1 due to planned track work. Shuttle buses will operate. Regular service will resume Monday, December 2 by 6 a.m. 

Lakeshore West closure

From late evening on Friday Nov. 29 and throughout the weekend, there will be no GO train service between Union Station and Oakville GO due to construction along Lakeshore West. GO trains will run between Niagara Falls and Oakville GO with minor schedule adjustments. There will be no GO Transit service at Exhibition, Mimico, Long Branch and Port Credit GO stations. 

Replacement GO buses will be available at Oakville GO, Clarkson GO and Union Station Bus Terminal. 

Road Closure

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Temporary closures

  • Intermittent lane closures will be in effect on Wilson Avenue between Dufferin Street and Billy Bishop Way until late November for the replacement of a natural gas pipeline.
  • Park Lawn Road is down to a single lane from north of Lake Shore Boulevard to the Gardiner Expressway due to the construction of a proposed GO station in the area.
  • Spadina Avenue streetcars have been replaced by buses between Spadina Station and Queens Quay, and until the end of the year, there will be no 510 service between Spadina Station and Union Station. Commuters wishing to travel onwards to Union from Queens Quay will need to transfer to a 509 streetcar.
  • O’Connor Drive is down to a single lane each way between Bermondsey and Sandra for road reconstruction and sewer and watermain installation until the summer of 2024.
  • The Yonge and Bloor intersection will be reduced to a single lane until 2025 for condo construction and sewer installation.
  • University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane in both directions between College Street and Queen Street West to complete several infrastructure projects for the next several months.
  • Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last until 2027, at least four-and-a-half years.
  • Eglinton Avenue West is reduced to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road due to tunnelling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.
  • Lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue between Roehampton Avenue and Armistice Drive while the city completes road resurfacing, curb and sidewalk replacement, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades. One northbound lane is currently closed on Bayview Avenue between Kilgour Road and Roehampton Avenue.
  • Cherry Street remains closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue. 
Top Stories

Off-duty Toronto officer found guilty of assault in incident with Brampton teen who later died
Off-duty Toronto officer found guilty of assault in incident with Brampton teen who later died

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer was found guilty of a lesser charge of assault in connection with an incident in 2021 involving a Brampton teenager who later died following a Kijiji sale gone wrong. Superior...

50m ago

Armed carjacking in Riverside leads to arrest of man wanted in Hwy. 401 shooting
Armed carjacking in Riverside leads to arrest of man wanted in Hwy. 401 shooting

An armed carjacking in Riverside has led to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly shooting at vehicles on Highway 401 on Tuesday morning. Toronto police were called to Dundas and Carroll streets...

updated

12m ago

Coroner to take charge, conduct a DNA test after Etobicoke hospital loses stillborn baby's body
Coroner to take charge, conduct a DNA test after Etobicoke hospital loses stillborn baby's body

Three years after an Etobicoke hospital lost the body of a stillborn baby, Ontario's Chief Coroner is getting involved. Rachel Osbourn-Hutchinson was devastated when her daughter, Iah, was delivered...

15h ago

Oh Christmas tree: Will rising costs deter Ontarians from spending ahead of holidays?
Oh Christmas tree: Will rising costs deter Ontarians from spending ahead of holidays?

It's that time of year again when Ontario families search for the perfect Christmas tree, but this holiday season, those might find their wallets stretched a little thinner. For many, picking up...

5h ago

