Weekend need-to-know: Tree lightings at Harbourfront and Nathan Phillips Square

Holiday activities are in full swing this weekend with more Santa Claus Parades and the annual Cavalcade of Lights. Here’s what’s happening this weekend:

Events

Cavalcade of Lights

The annual Cavalcade of Lights will brighten up Nathan Phillips Square for the entire holiday season and you can catch the opening night celebration on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Enjoy the glittering lights while lacing up your skates at the rink and listen to music all day long, including African, Calypso and R&B music by Zaynab Wilson Mozayik, circus performances from Zero Gravity Circus, dragon dances by Northern Legs Southern Fists and world music by Moskitto Bar on the main stage.

A tree lighting ceremony at 6:40 p.m. will illuminate Nathan Phillips Square, followed by a DJ skating party.

More details about the event and a schedule can be found on the City of Toronto website.

Mississauga Santa Claus Parade

The Mississauga Santa Claus Parade will be happening this Sunday at 12 p.m. with custom designed floats, marching bands, dancers, fitness and sports clubs, community groups and dignitaries and an expected crowd of 20,000 to 25,000.

It is also supporting important local charities, such as local Mississauga Food Banks, United Way of Peel Region and Habitat for Humanity amongst others.

The following roads will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

Dunwin Drive (Glen Erin Drive to West Limit of Dunwin Drive)

Woodchester Drive

Motorway Boulevard

Glen Erin Drive (Dundas Street to Dunwin Drive)

The parade route will open up at 11 a.m. for people to grab a spot.

Junction Window Wonderland

Toronto’s immersive urban art walk, titled “Window Wonderland,” returns to the Junction this weekend.

From Friday to Jan. 31, 2025, Window Wonderland will transform the Junction into a free, outdoor gallery featuring 20 augmented reality (AR) window installations and 10 animated wall murals all designed by local and international artists.

A full map can be found on their website.

Harbourfront Centre’s Tree Lighting Ceremony and Winterfest Toronto

Harbourfront Centre is kicking off the winter season with the inaugural tree lighting ceremony on Friday evening.

The 30-foot tree will be the centerpiece of Winterfest Toronto, a holiday market in partnership with Street Eats, running on weekends from November 29 to January 5.

It will feature hot chocolate, gløgg (mulled wine) at the The Uller House, train rides for kids, music, a holiday food market and marketplace, an urban tree lot with trees for sale and Santa’s mailbox for children to drop off those special letters.

TTC/GO Closures

Line 1 closure

There will be no subway service between St Clair West and King stations on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1 due to planned track work. Shuttle buses will operate. Regular service will resume Monday, December 2 by 6 a.m.

Lakeshore West closure

From late evening on Friday Nov. 29 and throughout the weekend, there will be no GO train service between Union Station and Oakville GO due to construction along Lakeshore West. GO trains will run between Niagara Falls and Oakville GO with minor schedule adjustments. There will be no GO Transit service at Exhibition, Mimico, Long Branch and Port Credit GO stations.

Replacement GO buses will be available at Oakville GO, Clarkson GO and Union Station Bus Terminal.

Road Closure

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Temporary closures