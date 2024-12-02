Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump

It’s seven weeks until Donald Trump gets sworn in as the 47th president of the United States and as threats of a 25-per-cent tariff on Canadian imports linger, the Ontario government is launching a national ad campaign south of the border.

Premier Doug Ford shared a one-minute ad on his social media channels Monday morning, adding it has been a part of a months-long process to prepare for an incoming administration in the U.S.

“In a changing world, let’s bring jobs back home and build together — more workers, more trade, more security, more prosperity,” posts on X and Instagram said.

The video, which contains stock videos of cities and industries on both sides of the border, talks about how Ontario and the north has been an ally “for generations.”

“A partner connected by shared history, shared values and a shared vision for what we can achieve together, stable and secure when the world around us isn’t,” the ad proclaimed.

“You can rely on Ontario for energy to power your growing economy and for the critical minerals crucial to new technologies. Ontario is your third-largest trading partner and the number-one export destination for 17 states.

“Our long-standing economic partnership keeps millions of Americans working.”

A statement issued by Ford’s office on Monday said the ad would run “where we know our audience is,” noting it would air during Fox News’ primetime programming, NFL football games and at Washington, D.C., airports throughout the upcoming holidays. It also said in early 2025 there will be ads on transit shelters and billboards in Washington, D.C., as well as “target states via digital channels and prime placement for Super Bowl streaming on the Fox Sports app.”

It wasn’t immediately clear when the campaign would end or how much it would cost.

The launch of the ad campaign came a week after Trump posted on Truth Social about potential plans for tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

“On January 20th, as one of my many first executive orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming into the United States and its ridiculous open borders,” the post said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened a meeting with the premiers on Wednesday at their request to discuss the incoming U.S. administration’s approach on trade and its concerns about the Canadian border.

After Trudeau’s meeting with the premiers, Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s office sent a statement to media criticizing Ottawa for being “slow to react” and “stuck on its back foot.” Several premiers have also said Trump’s complaints are legitimate.

On Friday, Trudeau and members of the federal government met with Trump and various administration nominees at Trump’s Mar-a-lago estate in Florida.

Trump said he and Trudeau discussed the drug crisis and the president-elect made it “very clear that the United States will no longer sit idly by as our Citizens become victims” of the drug epidemic, which he attributed to cartels and fentanyl coming from China.

“Prime Minister Trudeau has made a commitment to work with us to end this terrible devastation of U.S. families,” Trump posted.

Trump’s post did not directly mention tariffs and it’s unclear whether the prime minister’s visit has alleviated his concerns about the border.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said the leaders “shared a productive wide-ranging discussion” centred on collaboration and strengthening the bilateral relationship.

“As Canada’s closest friend and ally, the United States is our key partner, and we are committed to working together in the interests of Canadians and Americans,” the statement said.

With files from The Canadian Press