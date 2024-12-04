Is Canada at risk of becoming the 51st state?

It may have been a joke at the Mar-a-Lago dinner with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, but the question is out there: is there a risk of Canada becoming the 51st state?

On top of that, what is the future of Canadian-U.S. relations with Trump coming back to office?

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney is speaking with Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.