The Big Story
Is Canada at risk of becoming the 51st state?
Posted December 4, 2024 7:14 am.
Last Updated December 4, 2024 7:17 am.
It may have been a joke at the Mar-a-Lago dinner with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, but the question is out there: is there a risk of Canada becoming the 51st state?
On top of that, what is the future of Canadian-U.S. relations with Trump coming back to office?
Host Cormac Mac Sweeney is speaking with Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.