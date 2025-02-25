Man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting woman he met at Toronto bar in 2023

In November 2024, authorities identified the wanted male as 29-year-old Terry McKnight of Toronto. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 25, 2025 12:45 pm.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a woman he met at a bar in Toronto back in late 2023.

Toronto police were called to the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area on Dec. 8, 2023, for reports of a sexual assault.

It’s alleged that the female victim met a man at a bar in the area, and when the pair went to her apartment, he sexually assaulted her.

In November 2024, authorities identified the wanted male as 29-year-old Terry McKnight of Toronto.

On Feb. 24, 2025, McKnight was arrested and charged with sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, threatening death and intimidating justice participant.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Not acceptable:' Olivia Chow calls for full review of Toronto's winter operations

Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants city staff to thoroughly review the contracts with private companies hired to do snow removal for Toronto amid criticism of the removal process after a series of storms...

2h ago

Beaches-East York MPP office fire not suspicious: Toronto police

Liberal MPP Mary Margaret McMahon's constituency office burned down during the early hours of Saturday morning in what she calls a "devastating" fire. Police were called to the office on Glebemount...

37m ago

Brampton school briefly placed under lockdown for stolen car investigation, 2 youths arrested

A high school in Brampton was placed under lockdown for approximately one hour on Tuesday morning for a stolen car investigation. In a social media post shared just after 9 a.m., Peel Regional Police...

1h ago

Toronto family fights City Hall over bylaw violation; says rule will hurt landlords, tenants

A family in North York reached out to Speakers Corner after being hit with a notice of violating Toronto bylaws, which they say isn't only unfair but will impact many other homeowners and tenants across...

33m ago

Top Stories

'Not acceptable:' Olivia Chow calls for full review of Toronto's winter operations

Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants city staff to thoroughly review the contracts with private companies hired to do snow removal for Toronto amid criticism of the removal process after a series of storms...

2h ago

Beaches-East York MPP office fire not suspicious: Toronto police

Liberal MPP Mary Margaret McMahon's constituency office burned down during the early hours of Saturday morning in what she calls a "devastating" fire. Police were called to the office on Glebemount...

37m ago

Brampton school briefly placed under lockdown for stolen car investigation, 2 youths arrested

A high school in Brampton was placed under lockdown for approximately one hour on Tuesday morning for a stolen car investigation. In a social media post shared just after 9 a.m., Peel Regional Police...

1h ago

Toronto family fights City Hall over bylaw violation; says rule will hurt landlords, tenants

A family in North York reached out to Speakers Corner after being hit with a notice of violating Toronto bylaws, which they say isn't only unfair but will impact many other homeowners and tenants across...

33m ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Advanced voting numbers down from previous Ontario elections

The numbers are in following last week’s advanced voting, and it’s fueling concerns about low voter turnout, as is all the snow. Michelle Mackey has everything you need to know about casting your ballot.

2h ago

2:05
Mayor Olivia Chow asks for review of Toronto's snow clearing contracts

More than a week after snow stopped falling many Toronto sidewalks remain treacherous, something Olivia Chow calls "unacceptable." Chow has asked for a review of the private contracts governing snow removal.

20h ago

2:49
Warm temperatures to only last the week

Warm and rainy conditions this week before bitter cold returns on Sunday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:04
"It was a bit of a shock", Jordan Romano on Jays move

Former Blue Jay Jordan Romano spoke to CityNews' Lindsay Dunn about signing with the Philadelphia Phillies and how surprised he was the Jays sent him to free agency.

21h ago

2:36
Brief chance of showers to start the work week

Milder air is expected to bring warmer temperatures this week. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
More Videos