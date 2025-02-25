A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a woman he met at a bar in Toronto back in late 2023.

Toronto police were called to the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area on Dec. 8, 2023, for reports of a sexual assault.

It’s alleged that the female victim met a man at a bar in the area, and when the pair went to her apartment, he sexually assaulted her.

In November 2024, authorities identified the wanted male as 29-year-old Terry McKnight of Toronto.

On Feb. 24, 2025, McKnight was arrested and charged with sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, threatening death and intimidating justice participant.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.