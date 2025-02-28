A man from Brampton charged in a recent alleged kidnapping posed as a law enforcement official and threatened to arrest a woman, police said.

Peel Regional Police said the suspect approached the female victim in the area of Bovaird Drive and Airport Road in Brampton on Feb. 25, 2025.

It’s alleged that the suspect inquired about the woman’s immigration status, demanded appropriate documentation, and threatened to arrest her.

Police said the woman was then escorted to her residence to gather her documentation, where the male suspect, who was posing as a law enforcement official, told her family that she would need to go to the police station and money would be required for her release.

The woman’s family contacted the authorities when she left with the suspect. Authorities were able to locate the female victim and the accused a short time later. No physical injuries were reported.

Manjinder Kalra, 32, of Brampton, was arrested and faces several charges, including kidnapping, personating a peace officer, theft and four counts of fraud.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

In a news release, a police spokesperson said that officers are required to identify themselves when requested by a member of the public.

“This includes the officer’s name, badge number and the name of the police service, as well as a telephone number for future contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.