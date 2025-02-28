Brampton man charged in alleged kidnapping after posing as law enforcement

Manjinder Kalra, 32, of Brampton, was arrested and faces several charges, including kidnapping, personating a peace officer, theft and four counts of fraud. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 28, 2025 9:58 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2025 10:01 am.

A man from Brampton charged in a recent alleged kidnapping posed as a law enforcement official and threatened to arrest a woman, police said.

Peel Regional Police said the suspect approached the female victim in the area of Bovaird Drive and Airport Road in Brampton on Feb. 25, 2025.

It’s alleged that the suspect inquired about the woman’s immigration status, demanded appropriate documentation, and threatened to arrest her.

Police said the woman was then escorted to her residence to gather her documentation, where the male suspect, who was posing as a law enforcement official, told her family that she would need to go to the police station and money would be required for her release.

The woman’s family contacted the authorities when she left with the suspect. Authorities were able to locate the female victim and the accused a short time later. No physical injuries were reported.

Manjinder Kalra, 32, of Brampton, was arrested and faces several charges, including kidnapping, personating a peace officer, theft and four counts of fraud.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

In a news release, a police spokesperson said that officers are required to identify themselves when requested by a member of the public.

“This includes the officer’s name, badge number and the name of the police service, as well as a telephone number for future contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

PCs win third successive majority in Ontario, but with fewer seats than last election

Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives have won a third successive majority in Ontario, however, it fell short of the increased majority he had called for at the start of the campaign. Ford went...

3h ago

Here's how the PCs' win in Ontario's snap vote stacks up against elections past

The Progressive Conservatives have won a third consecutive majority government in Thursday's snap vote — a feat accomplished for the first time in more than 50 years of Ontario elections. The last...

2h ago

Winter weather travel advisory lifts for Toronto as forecasted snowstorm may miss GTA

Environment Canada has lifted a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto and parts of the GTA, and it appears likely that a forecasted snowstorm could be avoided altogether. Canada's weather agency...

38m ago

TTC reports flooding at Yorkdale Station, Ranee Avenue entrance closed

The TTC says flooding at Yorkdale Station has forced the closure of the Ranee Avenue entrance. The TTC has not said what caused the flooding at this point. Videos posted to social media show water...

10m ago

Top Stories

PCs win third successive majority in Ontario, but with fewer seats than last election

Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives have won a third successive majority in Ontario, however, it fell short of the increased majority he had called for at the start of the campaign. Ford went...

3h ago

Here's how the PCs' win in Ontario's snap vote stacks up against elections past

The Progressive Conservatives have won a third consecutive majority government in Thursday's snap vote — a feat accomplished for the first time in more than 50 years of Ontario elections. The last...

2h ago

Winter weather travel advisory lifts for Toronto as forecasted snowstorm may miss GTA

Environment Canada has lifted a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto and parts of the GTA, and it appears likely that a forecasted snowstorm could be avoided altogether. Canada's weather agency...

38m ago

TTC reports flooding at Yorkdale Station, Ranee Avenue entrance closed

The TTC says flooding at Yorkdale Station has forced the closure of the Ranee Avenue entrance. The TTC has not said what caused the flooding at this point. Videos posted to social media show water...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
NDP maintain official opposition status

The votes are in from the 2025 Ontario election and the Ontario NDP will maintain the official opposition status. Afua Baah reports.

8h ago

3:00
Ford's PC Party wins third majority government

Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative Party have won their third majority government. Mark McAllister reports.

8h ago

2:15
Double trouble for trucking industry as tariffs loom

One industry association is warning an underground economy of freight carriers has been growing in the background for years and American tariffs could be a final nail for those still trying to operate legally. David Zura explains.

15h ago

2:54
Snow expected Friday before cold weekend

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected in the GTA on Friday before colder temperatures take over. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

15h ago

3:51
Legendary actor Gene Hackman passes away at age 95

Legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have bene found dead in their New Mexico home. Elizabeth Wagmeister takes a look back at Hackman's remarkable career.

22h ago

More Videos