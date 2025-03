The Liberal Party of Canada has elected former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney as its new leader.

Grassroots members elected the former central banker to replace outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a convention in downtown Ottawa, ending the party’s two-month long leadership race.

Below are some photos of the event:

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidate Mark Carney is introduced during the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland is introduced during the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidate Karina Gould is introduced during the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

People show their supporter as they arrive for the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidate Mark Carney looks on during the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Supporters arrive for the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland delivers a speech as she’s introduced during the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland looks on after being introduced during the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ella-Grace Trudeau introduces her father, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the Liberal Leadership Event in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, embraces his daughter Ella-Grace after she introduced him at the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finishes his speech at the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wipes away tears as he speaks during the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Former prime minister Jean Chretien waves following his speech at the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa, Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Liberal Leader Mark Carney greets supporters after being elected at the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang