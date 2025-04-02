2 men charged with first-degree murder in Markham home invasion shooting

Police investigate after a woman and a dog were shot dead and a man injured in a shooting at a Markham home on March 7, 2025. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted April 2, 2025 11:46 am.

Two men are facing more than a dozen charges combined, including first-degree murder, after a woman and a dog were shot dead at a Markham home last month.

York Regional Police were called to a home on Solace Road near Castlemore Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on March 7 following reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a trauma centre where the woman was pronounced dead.

The woman was later identified as 20-year-old Nilakshi Raguthas.

Police said a 26-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said a German Shepherd dog was also shot in the home and died of its injuries.

On March 21, police executed a search warrant at a Toronto residence and arrested 28-year-old Aekwon Murray, who was charged with three counts of failing to comply with a judicial release order and two counts of operating a conveyance while prohibited.

While in custody, police charged Murray with four additional charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and killing or injuring animals.

On April 1, homicide investigators arrested 35-year-old Heshmat Rasouli-Kalantarzade and charged him with six offences, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and killing or injuring animals.

Investigators say at the time of the shooting, both Murray and Rasouli-Kalantarzade were out on bail for unrelated offences.

Police say they are treating the shooting as a targeted incident, but did not address reports that this is connected to recent violence within the towing industry.

Police previously confirmed to CityNews that officers have responded to this Markham address several times for reports of gunfire, most recently in 2024.

In March 2024, the home on Solace Road was repeatedly targeted in separate shootings. The same Markham residence was riddled with bullets in two similar incidents, both during the day, on Feb. 28, 2024, and March 8, 2024.

“It’s no secret. We’ve been on the news before,” the neighbour said. “We just want a safe street to live on. Nobody wants this on anyone’s street [or] in anyone’s neighbourhood. Of course, it’s frustrating.”

Top Stories

Could Canada and the U.S. strike a zero tariff deal? Ford says Carney is open to idea

Could a devastating trade war be resolved by both the United States and Canada dropping all tariffs altogether?Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he spoke with Prime Minister Mark Carney about that prospect...

40m ago

Former Toronto apartment superintendent wanted in $50K rental fraud case

A woman and former apartment superintendent is wanted and faces charges in a fraud case in which she allegedly conned renters of more than $50,000. Toronto police said between Jan. 1, 2024, and Aug....

1h ago

Red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park destroyed in fire

The iconic red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park has been destroyed in a fire. Canoe Landing Park is located at Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way and can be observed from the Gardiner Expressway. Toronto...

40m ago

Scarborough subway extension tunnelling stalled near Highway 401 for months

As work continues building out a suite of provincial transit expansion projects in the Toronto area, it appears the massive machine responsible for tunnelling the future Scarborough subway extension hasn't...

15m ago

