One person and a dog are dead, and a second victim was seriously injured after multiple suspects entered a home and opened fire in Markham on Friday morning.

York Regional Police said officers were called to a residence on Solace Road near Castlemore Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Two adult victims were shot, and one was pronounced dead at the scene. A dog was also shot and killed, police confirmed with CityNews.

The second adult victim was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. Authorities noted that multiple suspects fled the area in a dark-coloured sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police have responded to Markham address several times in years past

Police informed CityNews that officers have responded to this Markham address several times for reports of gunfire, most recently in 2024.

CityNews spoke to a nearby resident who speculated that the homeowner is connected to the towing industry and has previously witnessed tow trucks parked in the front driveway. CityNews has reached out to the authorities for confirmation.

In March 2024, the home on Solace Road was repeatedly targeted in separate shootings. The same Markham residence was riddled with bullets in two similar incidents, both during the day, on Feb. 28, 2024, and March 8, 2024.

Investigators have since maintained a heavy presence in the area. Further details are expected on Friday.